×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Wetang'ula vows to dismantle coffee cartels exploiting farmers in Bungoma

By Benard Lusigi | Jan. 3, 2026
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during the burial of his cousin, Simon Wekesa Wetang’ula, at Mukhweya village in Kabuchai Constituency, on January 2, 2026. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has accused cartels and corrupt cooperative officials of denying coffee farmers in Bungoma County good earnings despite the region’s strong production potential.

Wetang’ula said Bungoma is among Kenya’s leading coffee-producing counties, but farmers continue to receive meagre returns due to entrenched cartels working in collusion with rogue cooperative officials to siphon profits meant for growers.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of his cousin, Simon Wekesa Wetang’ula, at Mukhweya village in Kabuchai Constituency, the Speaker described the situation as unacceptable and a betrayal of farmers’ trust.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“It is wrong that people who have never planted coffee are earning more than genuine farmers who have invested their time and resources in this crop. These cartels must be dismantled to protect our farmers,” Mr Wetang’ula said, calling for urgent reforms to restore accountability in coffee cooperative societies.

He regretted that several once-strong cooperatives had been compromised by individuals acting against farmers’ interests, undermining efforts to revive the sector.

The Speaker urged farmers to take advantage of recent government interventions aimed at revitalising coffee farming, noting that prices had risen significantly from Sh20 to Sh160 per kilogramme presenting an opportunity to improve livelihoods.

Bungoma County has an estimated 38,000 coffee farmers cultivating about 6,900 hectares, positioning the region as a  strategic player in the national coffee value chain.

Wetang’ula also appealed to young people to take advantage of the government’s decision to ease national identity card application requirements and register as voters ahead of the next General Election.

He said Bungoma county’s voter registration numbers do not reflect its status as Kenya’s third most populous devolved unit.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bungoma Coffee Sector Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Voter Registration 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kenyans should firmly reject Mudavadi's referendum push
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Why Mt Kenya must resist attempts to divide it into East and West
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved