Lusaka swears in new CPSB members, vows to end nepotism

Michael Barasa, newly sworn in, Bungoma County Public Service Board Commissioner. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has presided over the swearing-in of five members of the Bungoma County Public Service Board (CPSB), completing the constitutionally mandated seven-member board and paving the way for wide-ranging reforms in the county public service.

The newly sworn-in commissioners are Fredrick Wanyonyi Simiyu (Chairperson), Michael Barasa, Joyce Nasambu, Norah Wandambwa and Col. (Rtd) Geoffrey Simotwo.

Their appointment brings the board to full capacity as provided for in law.

Speaking during the ceremony at the County Auditorium, Governor Lusaka said the appointments followed a competitive, transparent and merit-based recruitment process, with nominees subsequently vetted and approved by the County Assembly in line with constitutional requirements.

“This swearing-in signifies public confidence in the integrity, competence and ability of the board members to serve. The CPSB plays a critical constitutional role in safeguarding professionalism, merit, fairness and efficiency in the county public service,” he said.

The Governor however, issued a stern warning against malpractice, making it clear that his administration would not tolerate nepotism, cronyism or any form of unethical conduct in recruitment and promotions.

He further warned that any board member found engaging in nepotism, bribery or abuse of office would face the full force of the law, adding that impartiality and integrity were non-negotiable in the execution of the board’s mandate.

He observed that delayed recruitments and promotions in the past had negatively affected staff morale and service delivery, and said the fully constituted board is expected to fast-track pending processes across all departments.

"I believe with the board now complete, the issue of delayed recruitments and promotions will be a thing of the past," he said.

Among the priority areas before the board, Lusaka cited the promotion of eligible staff, recruitment of additional Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and vocational training instructors, and the confirmation of health workers currently serving on contract to permanent and pensionable terms.

The Governor further urged the board to exercise its independence within the broader framework of county governance, emphasizing collective decision-making, professionalism and strict adherence to institutional structures.

He also noted that the position of Board Secretary remains vacant after the initial recruitment exercise failed to yield a suitably qualified candidate, adding that the recruitment panel’s term has been extended and the position will be re-advertised.

Lusaka reminded the board members that their primary duty is to serve the people of Bungoma, calling on them to uphold integrity, courage and accountability in order to build a professional, ethical and results-oriented county public service.

“You must uphold integrity, courage and accountability in order to build a professional, ethical and result Oriented public service,” Lusaka said.