Western governors pledge two-year tax holiday for NYOTA beneficiaries

President William Ruto during the unveiling of the NYOTA programme in Kakamega County on Nov 6, 2024. [PCS]

Western Kenya governors have pledged to offer a two-year tax holiday to youth benefiting from the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) program

This will help them establish and stabilise their businesses before remitting taxes.

The pledge was made by Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichillo, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who represented Governor Fernandes Barasa, during the official launch of the NYOTA program at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

President William Ruto during the unveiling of the NYOTA programme in Kakamega County on Nov 6, 2024. [PCS]

Governor Otichillo said the move is part of a broader plan by county governments in the region to create a supportive environment for young entrepreneurs as they venture into self-employment.

“We want our youth to grow their ideas into successful enterprises without the burden of immediate taxation. The two-year tax holiday will give them room to stabilize before joining the mainstream tax system,” said Otichillo.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma echoed the sentiments, saying the gesture complements the national government’s commitment to empowering youth economically.

“President William Ruto’s NYOTA program has given our youth a starting point. As counties, we are aligning our policies to ensure the initiative yields tangible results,” Otuoma said. President William Ruto during the unveiling of the NYOTA programme in Kakamega County on Nov 6, 2024. [PCS]

During the same event, the Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, defended the Sh20 billion NYOTA program, terming it a comprehensive and inclusive approach to tackling youth unemployment across the country.

Fikirini said the new program replaces the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP), which only benefited youth in 17 counties, and now covers all 47 counties to ensure equity and fairness.

“NYOTA is a pragmatic program that seeks to empower young people by providing financial grants and skills development support to enable them to start and grow sustainable businesses,” he stated.

President Ruto is expected to preside over the official launch of the program, which will see at least 13,000 beneficiaries receive their first disbursement of Sh25,000 each to kickstart their ventures.

Fikirini urged the youth to use the funds responsibly, noting that it is a grant meant to transform lives, not a handout.