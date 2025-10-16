How Raila shaped Western Kenya's political landscape for decades

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga addresses a past event. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga’s political influence in Western Kenya spanned more than two decades, shaping the region’s alliances, leadership, and reform agenda.

At one point, he even claimed lineage from the Wanga Kingdom, famously referring to himself as a grandchild of the famous King Nabongo Mumia—a gesture that deepened his bond with the Luhya community.

The masses rallied behind him as their de facto leader, strengthening the Mashemeji bond between his Luo community and the Luhya of Western Kenya.

When he declared himself a “13th descendant of King Nabongo Wanga,” the legendary founder of the Wanga Kingdom, his words drew laughter, applause, and pride across Western Kenya.

For many, it wasn’t just a symbolic claim—it reflected the strong bond he had cultivated with the region over the years.

As news of his death spread, mourning swept across the region.

King Peter Nabongo II eulogized him as “a true son of the soil who always had the interests of the Luhya community at heart.

"We are mourning deeply. God has taken him too soon,” said the monarch.

While genealogical links between Raila and Nabongo Mumia remain symbolic, the gesture spoke volumes about how deeply he had embedded himself in the region’s political and cultural fabric.

“To us, it symbolized a gesture of unity—a recognition that Kenya’s political destiny is intertwined across ethnic and historical lines,” said King Nabongo II.

This deliberate embrace of Western Kenya’s culture earned him deep admiration and the title of an “adopted Luhya.”

“This showed that for more than twenty years, he was not merely courting Western Kenya politically—he had become part of its identity,” said King Nabongo II.

While critics sometimes dismissed the Nabongo lineage claim as political theatrics, supporters saw it differently.

In political rallies across Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia, Raila would comfortably switch between Kiswahili, English, and Luhya dialects.

He shared local proverbs, invoked ancestors, and even joined traditional Luhya dances during ceremonies.

Raila’s relationship with the region dates back to the early 1990s, during Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy.

His alliances with Western reformist leaders such as Masinde Muliro and Michael Wamalwa Kijana laid the foundation for a friendship that endured for decades.

Since the death of Kijana Wamalwa in 2003, the region had lacked a clear political kingpin. Raila stepped in, and together with local leaders like Musalia Mudavadi, his influence grew steadily.

According to his long-time ally, former Bahati MP Fred Omido, Raila’s impact

in Western Kenya was anchored on three pillars: coalition building, policy influence, and symbolic leadership.

“I mentored Raila during his studies, and we stayed close over the years. I have seen his influence in Western Kenya with my own eyes,” said Omido.

In 2002, Raila played a pivotal role in the formation of the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), which ended Kenya African National Union (KANU) long reign.

Western Kenya’s overwhelming support for NARC—driven largely by trust in Raila’s leadership and his alliance with Wamalwa Kijana—marked a historic political shift.

“For two decades, Raila Odinga did not just lead Western Kenya—he defined its place in Kenya’s national conversation. Whether through politics, policy, or the mythical lineage of Nabongo Mumia, his imprint will endure for generations,” said King Nabongo II.

Through successive political formations—from NARC in 2002, to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), National Super Alliance (NASA), and Azimio la Umoja—Raila ensured that Western Kenya remained central to Kenya’s opposition and reform politics.

“His regular visits, support for local leaders, and inclusion of Western politicians in national conversations earned him immense respect. To many, he was no longer just a Luo leader; he was a Kenyan reformist who understood their struggles,” Omido added.

The disputed 2007 election and the subsequent Grand Coalition Government (2008–2013) further cemented Raila’s influence.

As Prime Minister, he oversaw a power-sharing deal that placed Western leaders in key positions—Musalia Mudavadi as Deputy Prime Minister, Kenneth Marende as National Assembly Speaker, and Wycliffe Oparanya as Minister for Planning and later Governor of Kakamega.

“These appointments gave the region visibility and access to national decision-making. For many voters, this period validated their loyalty to Raila,” Omido noted.

In the years that followed, Raila’s leadership continued to shape coalition politics.

Through CORD in 2013 and NASA in 2017, he united Western Kenya’s top figures—Mudavadi, the current National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Oparanya—bringing a region often accused of disunity under one umbrella. Even in 2022, his Azimio la Umoja campaigns drew massive crowds across the region, reaffirming two decades of loyalty grounded in shared history and vision.

Governance expert Francis Ominde, who worked with Raila during his tenure as Prime Minister, noted that Western Kenya often set the national political agenda through these alliances.

“Raila’s persistence in pushing for devolution and equitable resource distribution mirrored the region’s aspirations for self-governance and development,” said Ominde.

He added that the fruits of those efforts—county governments, improved infrastructure, and stronger local leadership—remain part of Raila’s enduring legacy in the Western region.

“Beyond politics, Raila’s relationship with Western Kenya always carried an emotional undertone. His willingness to identify with the region’s history and people fostered a rare sense of kinship,” Ominde said.

Indeed, in towns across Kakamega, Busia, and Vihiga, locals speak of Raila not as an outsider but as “one of our own.”

“His face adorns murals, boda boda stickers, and market stalls, often beside those of Masinde Muliro and Wamalwa Kijana,” said Moses Akidadi, a lifelong supporter from Sabatia.

With Raila’s passing, Western Kenya faces a defining moment.

According to his supporters in Western, the man many fondly called “Baba” leaves behind a political void not easily filled.

“His ability to unite rival factions, insistence on justice, and symbolic connection to the people made him more than a politician—he was a cultural bridge,” said Akidadi.

Vihiga County Assembly Majority Leader Karega Mboku said the nation and region needed “Baba” now more than ever as the 2027 General Election approaches.

“The nation has been left at a very critical time. Raila’s wisdom and guidance are what we needed most,” he said.

To the likes of Mboku, Raila built many of the Luhya leaders’ political journeys.

“As Western Kenya adjusts to a post-Raila era, one thing remains clear: his legacy—of unity, reform, and cultural symbolism—will continue to shape the region’s political destiny for years to come,” said Mboku.