Bring it on: Duale dares 'cartels' opposing health sector reforms

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale with Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo during a Social Health Authority activation activity in Mbale, Vihiga County on September 15, 2025. [Brian Kisanji,Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has declared that he will not bow to pressure from what he described as cartels keen on sabotaging reforms in the health sector.

Speaking yesterday in Vihiga County during a tour to assess the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), Duale said he is ready to face down individuals and institutions intent on frustrating the government’s drive toward Universal Health Coverage.

“I will not be intimidated. Everyone is on my side — doctors, Kenyans, Parliament, and the public. It is only a few cartels who want to derail the good work we are doing at the ministry,” said Duale.

The CS accused unnamed players in the sector of orchestrating a campaign to push him out of office after the ministry launched a crackdown on fraudulent claims and rogue facilities.

He noted that forensic audits and a new digital claims system had exposed massive irregularities, falsified records, converting outpatient visits into inpatient admissions, and billing for non-existent patients.

Earlier this month, Duale handed over 1,188 case files to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which he said revealed widespread abuse of the system. The CS also addressed concerns by faith-based and private hospitals claiming they are owed over Sh30 billion by SHA and the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Those who used to steal from the NHIF think they can do the same with SHA. They would exaggerate figures so they could claim more money. That has now stopped,” he said firmly.

He maintained that the government will only settle genuine claims after thorough verification.

“If they can prove the Sh30 billion claims, the government will pay. But this will not happen until we are satisfied that the claims are legitimate,” Duale said.

He said the Ministry is fast-tracking reforms under the TaifaCare Model, with ongoing county health assessment tours meant to strengthen systems and restore public trust in government health schemes.

In Vihiga, Duale led a delegation that included Medical Services Principal Secretary, Dr Ouma Oluga and SHA CEO, Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

They were hosted by Governor Wilber Ottichilo, who reaffirmed his administration’s support for the reforms in the health sector.

“We have signed an MoU with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all our county employees can get medical insurance,” said Ottichilo.

So far, more than 26 million Kenyans have enrolled with SHA, with Vihiga registering only 250,000, which translates to 42 per cent of the county’s residents.

The visit featured a health caucus sensitisation forum, a tour of the Vihiga County Teaching and Referral Hospital, and a public engagement to enlighten residents on SHA benefits.

The ministry also distributed end-user devices to enhance digital transformation and service delivery in the county health system.