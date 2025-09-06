Murkomen forms special unit to tackle funeral goons in Western

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen at the Jukwaa La Usalama consultative meeting at Mbale in Vihiga county on September 6, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has launched a sweeping multi-agency crackdown targeting gang leaders, political goons, land fraud cartels, and illicit alcohol networks across the Western region.



Speaking in Kakamega during the Jukwaa la Usalama forum on Friday, Murkomen said the operation will involve county security teams working in coordination with officers from the national headquarters to dismantle criminal networks without fear, favour, or political bias.



"We are spending a lot of resources and personnel in dealing with political goonism in Western Kenya when we have other regions and parts of Kenya that need security, and therefore we are going to deal with the paymasters of the goons, and it is going to be painful," said Murkomen.