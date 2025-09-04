×
NACADA seizes 300,000 litres of illicit brew, cannabis in Kakamega

By Bernard Lusigi | Sep. 4, 2025
NACADA and Police Officers destroying impounded illicit brew in Kakamega.[Benard Lusigi/Standard]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized and destroyed 305,000 litres of illicit brew and Sativa Cannabis estimated at a cost of Sh400,000 in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

The multi-agency operation led by NACADA and a specialized unit of the Administration Police, targeted saw the authority arrest John Lisulu, the alleged main supplier of Cannbis Sativa selling to students of Sigalagala National Polytechnic alongside other suspects supplying to Nairobi County.

The teams raided five sprawling brewing dens along the banks of River Yala and Sigalagala leading to the arrest of one brewer and the monumental destruction of over 5,000 litres of chang'aa and   300,000 litres of the notoriously potent illicit brew known as 'Kangara' with several people being arrested waiting arraignment.

Speaking after the crackdown, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa issued a stern warning to traffickers and brewers, declaring the Authority’s resolve unshakable.

“To those merchants of death who are hell-bent on destroying the future of our children, hear this clearly we are not relenting. This war is far from over. We shall not sit and watch as our children's future is destroyed by drugs and illicit alcohol,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

The CEO underscored the operation as a critical part of the government’s ongoing 100-Day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), a nationwide surge against substance abuse.

He vowed that the crackdown would be sustained and expanded, leaving no stone unturned.

“The directive is clear, and our execution will be ruthless. No stone will be left unturned in this mission to reclaim our communities from the scourge of addiction. We will pursue every lead, dismantle every network, and shut down every brewing den,” he affirmed.

Dr. Omerikwa also extended the Authority’s gratitude to the multi-agency teams for their relentless efforts, highlighting the collaboration as the cornerstone of their success.

“This significant disruption of criminal activities in Sigalagala is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. We thank our partners in the National Police Service and all agencies involved for their steadfast support. This is a shared fight for the soul of our nation.”

He added "We will continue with the crackdown so that we can have a healthy production because most of the end products are not safe for consumption and for the health of our people. "We must improve and adhere to standards".

.

