School games: Kwanthanze and Kesogon renew rivalry

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Volleyball action between Kwanthanze High School and Bishop Sulumeti Girls in last year's East Africa games in Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

There will be no love lost when familiar foes Kwanthanze and Kesogon lock horns in the semi-finals of girls’ volleyball at the National Term Two games today at the Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Defending champions Kwanthanze, who bounced back from a shock game one defeat to St Martha’s Mwitoti, won two Group matches and booked their place in the semi-finals. With their title on the line, Kwanthanze will leave nothing to chance as their bitter rivals, who remain unbeaten.

Yesterday, Kwanthanze saw off Wajir Girls from North Eastern on straight sets of 25-7, 25-2 and 25-10 to finish second in Group A with six points. Kesogon also had it easy with Mwanambeyu from Coast beating them 3-0(25-7, 25-19, 25-7) to maintain their flawless run and finish on top of Group B with nine points.

St Martha’s Mwitoti, who stunned Kwanthanze in their opener, will face off with Nairobi’s Soweto Academy in the other semi-final match. Mwitoti, who are also unbeaten at the games, will be looking to defeat Soweto and book their place in the final as they look to restore Western Region’s fading glory in girls’ volleyball.

However, they will have to be at their best when they take on the city girls who fought tooth and nail to save their campaign. Soweto rallied from behind to outlast St Cecilia Aluor (16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 16-14) and book a place in the last four.

Soweto captain Ida Amela said they will be going into the encounter to win and will fight relentlessly just the way they did against Aluor.

“We will fight for every point because we want to play in the final. They are a very good side, but we are prepared, and we will keep pushing ourselves until we get the job done,” Amela said.

In the boys’ contest, Chesamisi Boys Senior School from Western will battle it out for a place in tomorrow’s final with Group A second-place finishers Masara Mixed from Nyanza. ACK Chepsaita, who are keen to return the trophy to Rift Valley, will play Eastern champions Matiliku, who finished behind Chesamisi in Group B.