Epic showdowns await in boys' volleyball

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Maseno School in action against Oriwo Boys in the Nyanza Region volleyball finals. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

As the clock steadily ticks towards the start of the 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two games, the stage is set, the nets are taut and fierce battles for supremacy are in the offing.

With the throne sitting vacant, this year’s regional champions are sharpening their spikes and steeling their nerves for an all-out battle that begins on Sunday at the Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

New kings will be crowned following the elimination of last year’s national and East Africa champions Cheptil Senior School, who were overthrown at the Rift Valley Region games, hence surrendering all their titles.

Aquinas High School's Paul Haror and Wesley Oenga of Woodley Boys Secondary in volleyball action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For the teams that are still in the race for bragging rights, every serve carries the weight of destiny and every block a statement. Former national and East Africa champions Malava Boys Seniors School will be out to upgrade last year’s silver to gold and reclaim their rightful place as the country’s volleyball powerhouse. They returned to the nationals last year after staying in the shadows of their Western Region rivals Namwela since 2019.

Malava will be looking to recapture the title they last won in 2018. However, they face an uphill task against sides that are eager to prove that their regional victories were not a fluke. They also have 2023 national winners Ruthimitu Senior School from Nairobi to worry about. Malava, Ruthimitu and North Eastern Champions Furaha Mixed Senior School are the only returnees from the 2025 games.

Volleyball action between Hospital Hill High School and Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ruthimitu, who beat former national holders Hospital Hill in the final to retain the Nairobi Region title, are also keen to reclaim the national gong and secure their return to the East Africa games. They missed last year’s games staged in Kakamega after failing to go past the group stage. Even so, they are now keen to book their place at the 2026 Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) games to be held next month in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Malava and Ruthimitu launch their title quests in Group B, which also has Matiliku Senior School from Eastern and Coast champions Moi Forces Academy. Ruthimitu coach Francis Nzioki said their first goal is to secure a semi-final slot.

“It is a tough pool, but we will stick to our strategy and make sure that we are in the last four. Once we achieve that, then we fight for a place in the final, which will guarantee us a ticket to Morogoro,” Nzioki said.

He added that though odds could be in their favour on paper, he is fielding a young team that is still learning.

“We are one of the only three teams that are returning to the nationals and so on paper, we are considered favourites. We have a very young squad that is still learning and so we will just remain focused on one match at a time.”

Rift Valley’s Chepsaita will shoulder the heavy burden of ensuring that the region retains the title. They are in Group A together with Nyanza champions Masara, Moi Forces Academy from the Coast and Furaha Mixed.