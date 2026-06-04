How Ekaru has scaled sporting heights to become a proud Olympian

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Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point during their straight-sets victory against KDF in the KVF Women’s National League at Nyayo Gymnasium. [ File, Standard]

When Gladys Ekaru was introduced to volleyball for the first time in 2016, back home in Trans Nzoia, by a neighbour called Lydia Lelei, never did she know the lofty heights the sport would take her.

She is not only a proud Olympian, but also captains Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s defending champions Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), whom she recently led to a third-place finish at the Africa women’s club championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The flawless middle blocker is also the assistant captain of the national team, Malkia Strikers. In her duty with the national team, she has travelled far and wide, including plying trade for Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she battled other formidable forces, including Serbia, South Korea, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil.

“I thank Lydia for noticing my potential. I was so green when she spotted me. I knew nothing about volleyball. I could not even handle a ball,” the former 400m sprinter told Standard Sports. “Through Lydia, I managed to get a scholarship at Kwanthanze Secondary School in Machakos, the same year, where I met veteran tactician Justin Kigwari, who took me through paces- he taught me how to handle the ball, serve, receive, and keep my fitness at top level,” Ekaru recalls.

“I don’t regret choosing volleyball as a career, the game has given me immense potential, it has taken me to far places like Brazil, Turkey, Serbia, among others. I have travelled the world over.”

The 26-year-old middle blocker says personal discipline, hard work, and consistency are what have helped her maintain top shape in the sport.

“I ensure that I train well before games. I focus on a proper diet to help my body function well. I also guard my mind from other external limitations to keep a clear focus,” she said.

“Ahead of any match, I listen to soothing gospel music for motivation. If I’m playing in the domestic league, I prepare a delicious meal the day before, where I dine with my son and my husband. This inspires me ahead of the battle in the court.”

Ekaru concurs that it’s not an easy task to manage different characters and personalities in the national team and club squads. “Sometimes you have to use emotional intelligence when handling your teammates to win.”

“I mostly take a personal approach when tackling issues. It’s not easy, but in most cases, it works. Nonetheless, I feel really honoured to lead the two top sides in the country,” she said.

While highlighting what it takes to be a flawless middle blocker like her, Ekaru, who stands at 6 ft 4 inches, notes that this is a tough role that needs one to be solid on the court.

“You have to be well composed in the field of play. You have to be keen with your movements, and as you time for the blocks. All in all, you must have a passion for the game,” she says.

The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) College plumbing student attributes her rise and success since joining Malkia Strikers in 2019 to skills and experiences imparted to her by prolific players like former captain Mercy Moim and Noel Murambi. “They taught me the art of discipline, they told me that the only way to rise in the sport is to be teachable. This is what has kept me in check and fully on the right track.”

“Featuring for the national side has given me great exposure. I have travelled a lot. I have made new friends. I have learnt a lot of things in life. Being part of the national team has fueled my passion to go far and beyond in the game.”

Because of her love for Turkish national team middle blocker Zehra Gunes, who features for VakifBank Istanbul, Ekaru’s dream is to play professional volleyball in Turkey, apart from her desire to win an Olympic medal.

As she prepares to steer KPC in the KVF League that returns to Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on June 11, Ekaru says they are working on their reception, service, blocks, and court coordination.