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Champions GSU win to keep play-off hopes alive

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Apr. 18, 2026
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GSU players celebrate after scoring a point against Prisons Nairobi during their KVF National League match at Nyayo Gymnasium. [KVF Media]

Reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Men’s National League champions the General Service Unit (GSU) yesterday saw off Prisons Nairobi in straight sets in the ongoing joint leg of the 2025-2025 season at Nyayo Gymnasium.

The victory saw the paramilitary side register their fourth win to enhance their chances of sealing a play-offs slot.

GSU are having a tough season after losing key players to local opponents while left attacker Nicholas Matui ditched the side for a professional stint in Rwanda. Their departure has seen the side struggle to win and have so far lost five out of nine matches.

Even so, they extended their dominance over the city warders winning in sets of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-13.

GSU are currently below the play-offs mark and must win their remaining matches if they want to remain in the race so they can retain their trophy.

In another men’s encounter, the Kenya Army rallied from a set down to beat newcomers Chema Volleyball Club 3-1 to chalk up their fourth victory. After going down 1-0 in 25-23, the soldiers put up a spirited fight to draw level after taking the second set by the same margin.

Chema, who are having a great season despite being new to the top tier, tried to stage a comeback in the third set but Kenya Army could not let them have their way, holding the nerve to win 29-27 and take a 2-1 lead.

With victory within reach, the soldiers remained calm to win the fourth set 25-21 and subject Chema, who are currently third on the log, to their third defeat.

In the women’s title hunt, Prisons Nairobi beat first timers A-Plus Volleyball Club 3-1 (25-12, 25-18, 17-25, 25-10) to remain on course to securing a play-offs spot. 

A-Plus were unable to build on Thursday’s 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 16-14) win against Young Spykers.

Former champions Kenya Prisons made light work of novices Kenyatta University, dismissing them in straight sets of 25-4, 25-10 and 25-11. The joint leg will continue today with teams battling to move up the standings and improve their chances of reaching the play-offs.

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Related Topics

KVF Men’s National League KVF Men's Premier League Kenya Volleyball Federation KVF Kenya Cup
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