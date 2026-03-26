Is this the team to take Kenya to 2028 Olympics?

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Kenya's Esther Mutinda (left) and Belinda Barasa react in a past match against Japan. [AFP]

As Kenya prepares to host the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship, national team Malkia Strikers head coach Geoffrey Omondi recently unveiled a 24-player provisional squad.

Kenya volleyball enthusiasts are full of expectations as they wait with bated breath to see Kenya defend the continental trophy at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

With the event set for August 23 to September 5, this is the first time that the country will be hosting an international volleyball event in over a decade.

In addition to defending the continental trophy, Malkia Strikers will have everything to fight for as they seek to qualify for the 2027 FIVB Women’s World Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In a bid to be battle-ready, Omondi named 11 new players in the squad while maintaining veterans who have served the team for years.

Out of the 24 players, 22 are local-based and two play out of the country.

Veronica Adhiambo and Meldina Sande, who captained Malkia Strikers at the 2025 World Championship, play in Greece and Rwanda respectively.

While many upcoming players have shown potential and deserved a chance to prove their worth, Omondi narrowed down his choice to 24 months to the contest.

Widening his net as the team begins non-residential training would have created room for competition and given him more options ahead of the crucial tournament.

Outside hitter Adhiambo, who plies her trade for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, is one of the most experienced players in the squad.

She was outstanding for Kenya at the 2025 World Championship and is expected to take the leading role and help Kenya shine on home soil.

The return for seasoned KCB Bank setter Esther Mutinda creates stiff competition for a place in the final squad.

Kenya Pipeline’s Emmaculate Nekesa, Frida Boke of KCB and Sheila Khasandi of Kenya Prisons will be battling for slots in the position.

Kenya Prisons’ middle blockers Anne Lowem and Lorine Chebet will be jostling for places against Belinda Barasa, Pauline Chemutai and Mildred Cherop of KCB, the Kenya Pipeline duo of Gladys Ekaru and Marian Sokoiyo as well as the Directorate of Investigations (DCI) star Caroline Sirengo.

Chebet, Barasa, and Ekaru have been regulars and represented the country in previous international assignments.

Outside-hitter Pauline Itoo of Kenya Prisons will be among the new faces and will be contesting for a place against Adhiambo, Sande, KCB’s Juliana Namutira, Sarah Namisi and Jemimah Siang’u of DCI.

Pipeline libero Celestine Nyongesa, who made a memorable debut at the World Championships last year, is favourite to maintain her place as Malkia Strikers first choice.

She, however, faces stiff competition from Kenya Prisons Sharon Sandui who earned her first callup and KCB’s Josephine Kataa.