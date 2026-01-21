Malkia Strikers land Olympics scholarship again

Malkia Strikers players celebrate after receiving Los Angeles 2028 Scholarship from National Olympic Committee of Kenya at Nyayo Stadium on January 20, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National Olympic Committee of Kenyan (NOC-K) on Tuesday awarded national women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers US $50,000 scholarship to prepare and qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony at Nyayo Gymnasium, NOC-K Secretary General John Ogola said the funds which have been sourced from the Olympic Solidarity will be spread from now till 2028 before the games to be held in the USA.

"The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will utilise the funds by picking on key championships that will be pivotal in making Malkia Strikers book a ticket to the USA for the Olympics," said Ogola.

While congratulating Malkia Strikers for their consistent at the games, Ogola challenged the African Queens not to sit on their laurels but focus on securing a direct ticket during the upcoming 2026 Women's Volleyball African Nations Championship to be staged in Nairobi between August 23 and September 3.

"Malkia Strikers should capitalise on home advantage and win the 2026 African Nations Championships, that’s the easiest route to the Olympics. As NOC-K, we are here to motivate you, and we will do everything possible within our means to ensure you perform well and qualify for LA Games,” said Ogola.

On his side, KVF deputy president Paul Bitok expressed gratitude to NOC-K for the scholarship saying it will enable the national team prepare well for the qualification.

Bitok said that to qualify they need adequate funds for logistics and the scholarship has come in handy and at the right time for their preparations.

"We have been offered a great opportunity of qualifying for the Olympics. At the moment we only need 54 points to qualify. We shall use the funds in taking part in major events to boost our points tally," said Bitok.

Kenya ranked 21st in the world is number one in the African rankings with 158 points followed by Cameroon (76 points) in second place as Egypt (46 points) is third while Algeria has 28 points.