KCB Bank seek to open winning account against Kenya Prisons

KCB's Esther Mutinda (21) and Belinda Barasa playing against Gladys Ekuru (14) and Daisy Leting of Kenya Pipeline during the 1st Edition of the Kenya Cup tournament at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Indoor Arena. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s National champions KCB Bank and Kenya Prisons lock horns in their opening match of the 2025-2026 season at Nyayo Gymnasium today.

The top of the bill clash is one of the five mouthwatering clashes on the cards as the first leg serves off the chase for this season’s gong.

KCB who lost their trophy to the current reigning champions Kenya Pipeline will be out for a good start. However, Kenya Prisons who ended the league empty handed after finishing fourth in the play-offs are also keen to launch their quest on the right footing.

KCB are looking to bounce back from a tough run last season that saw them relinquish their title and settle for bronze have been intensely training in readiness for this challenge.

With former Malkia Strikers first choice setter Esther Mutinda who salvaged their season by helping them win the inaugural Kenya Cup back, KCB are banking on her experience to recapture their title.

The bankers have injected fresh blood from schools to bolster their squad and are also boosted by the return of middle blocker Mildred Cherop who was away on a professional stint in the United Arab Emirates. They will, however, be without captain Edith Wisa who will be away for personal reasons.

The wardresses will be hoping to return the favour to KCB who crushed their ambitions last season. For the first time in years Kenya Prisons missed a podium finish after losing to KCB in the league’s third-place play-off match.

The bankers also denied them a final sport in the Kenya Cup after eliminating them in the semis.

Defending champions Kenya Pipeline will launch their title defence against Kenya Army. The Oilers will be looking to extend their good run against Kenya Army who they have defeated convincingly in their previous meetings.

Pipeline lost two key players to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The sleuths raided the oil merchants and left with last season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Daisy Letting and middle blocker Lydia Iswan. The duo shifted their allegiance after getting employment.

In the first match of the day, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will usher novices A Plus Volleyball Club into the league. A perfect start for the soldiers will set them on the path to securing a play-offs slot without much struggle.

Postbank who were eliminated at the quarter-final play-offs last season will entertain debutants Kenyatta University in the second tie of the day. Silver medalists DCI will clash with Prisons Nairobi in their opening match.

The investigators will build on their successes as they look to have another fruitful season. They have had a good run against city wardresses and are keen to extend their dominance over them.