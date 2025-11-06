GSU launch title defence against KAPU at Kasarani

National Youth Service (NYS)'s John Troon and Captain Naman Chilongo of Western Prisons during Kenya Volleyball League at Nyayo national stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A series of mouthwatering clashes are lined up today as race for the 2025-2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s National League title begins at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Reigning champions General Service Unit (GSU), last season finalists Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), former holders Kenya Prisons and Equity Bank will all be in action as they seek a perfect start.

GSU will launch their title defence against Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) in the third encounter of the day. The opening leg of the season begins today and will end on Sunday at the same venue.

Newly-promoted Eldoret Water (Eldowas) will be the first team on court against Administration Police of Kenya (AP Kenya) who are eager to improve on last season’s performance.

Eldowas earned their place in the National League after finishing second behind Chema Volleyball Club in the men’s lower tier.

AP Kenya on the other hand had a good season but failed to make it to the quarter-final play-offs.

Prisons Nairobi will take on the National Youth Service (NYS) in the second match.

Both Prisons Nairobi and NYS will be hoping for a good start to enhance their chances of improved performances. The two sides fell short last season failing to advance to the knockouts.

Holders GSU will be out to extend their dominance over KAPU in their season opener.

GSU, who had a good season reclaiming the title they had lost to Kenya Prisons and also winning the inaugural Kenya Cup Trophy, will be hoping to continue with their impressive show despite losing some key players to rivals.

The paramilitary side will be without setter Mathias Kemboi, who got employed during the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment, automatically shifting his allegiance to the military side.

Libero Hudson Kipchumba moved to Chema Volleyball Club, who will be making their National League debut tomorrow.

Outside hitter and last season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nicholas Matui left GSU for a professional stint with Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Former champions Kenya Prisons will renew their rivalry with Equity Bank in the top of the bill clash of the day.

The Warders will be out to avenge last season’s loss to the bankers that denied them a podium finish.

Kenya Prisons finished fourth after losing to Equity in the third-place play-off match hence missing the bronze medal.

Lat season’s silver medallists KPA will be out to extend their dominance over Trailblazers Volleyball Club in their season opener.

The Dockers overpowered Trailblazers last season and eliminated them at the quarters.

In another encounter, Rift Valley Prisons will take on KDF. The soldiers, who finished fifth overall last season after failing to advance to the semis, will be out for a good start that will ensure that they remain in the race for play-offs slots.