Ladies, would you let your man undergo vasectomy?

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for male sterilization or permanent contraception where the male vas deferens are cut and tied or sealed so as to prevent sperm from entering into the urethra and thereby prevent fertilization of a female through sexual intercourse.

In Africa, it is often frowned upon as much as experts believe it is the solution to the continent’s rapid population growth. ​

This week, Samuel Gatenjwa, a man who underwent the procedure sued Marie Stopes Kenya Limited after his wife fell pregnant.

He stated that he had to undergo vasectomy since his wife had been experiencing side effects as a result of previous contraceptive measures.

The procedure was done in 2004 but a year later his wife conceived. On its part, the hospital argued that it did not assure the patient that the operation was a success.





There are several myths that surround vasectomy and over the years, experts have shed light on the matter.

One common belief is that the procedure prevents ejaculation.

According to doctors, if you could ejaculate before your vasectomy, you’ll ejaculate after your vasectomy. Ejaculatory fluid, semen, is made in the prostate and the seminal vesicles, which are not cut during a vasectomy.

Ideally, you should be able to ejaculate but your semen will not contain sperm.

Men also frown upon the idea because it is believed that it may ruin their sex lives.

According to the Journal of Sexual Medicine men who have undergone vasectomy have sex more frequently than their non-vasectomized counterparts.





Family planning in most parts of the world is considered a woman’s responsibility. However, some women may have medical conditions that prevent them from using birth control pills or may experience side effects from the same.

That said, is vasectomy the way to go? Men, would you undergo the procedure as part of family planning?

Ladies, would you be comfortable if your man went down this route?

