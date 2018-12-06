7-negative-signs-that-indicate-you-re-actually-growing-as-a-person

SUMMARY Growth involves transition from one stage to the next It is an uncertain period as you may really not have any idea of what you are venturing into

Growth involves transition from one stage to the next. It is an uncertain period as you may really not have any idea of what you are venturing into. Despite that, you have to collect yourself and have the guts to venture into the unknown. ‘Growing’ from one stage to the next may actually stand for a lot. You could be growing economically, or just aligning yourself to the requirements of life and all that it has to offer.

You will obviously go through a lot when growing. You will need to be nearly perfect in all that you do because there is that tag of ‘a grown person’ hovering over your head. It may prove weighty but you get to cope, with time. There are many indicators that point towards growth. Some are positive while others are just negative yet encouraging, in a way. ​

Here are the negative signs that indicate you’re growing.

See Also: Five signs that it was a mistake to makeup with your ex

1. Insecurity

Insecurity has so many negative connotations but it is something you will most definitely have to experience as you grow. Insecurity sets in when you are actually trying to discover more about life and want to explore more. You are not satisfied with your life and you want to take it to another level. You will feel insecure about the people in your life, your relationship and who you think you should turn out to be.

These are subtle moments in your life but in one way or the other, you will have to go through them and just live them. At times, you will feel unsure about your abilities with regards to what you already have. The top medicine is to just embrace it. You will just make it through. It is not a permanent phenomenon.

2. Fear

Fear is a very bad thing to happen in your life especially if you have no idea how to handle it. It has the ability to literally kill you from the inside. When growing, you will of course have to go through it. At times, you will be so afraid of failing or not making it in life. That fear and the desire to ‘stay on the safe side’ will actually drive you to some of your goals.

People around you will be succeeding and living their dreams. Being on the same level, in a way, with them, will compel you to just rise up every morning with that crazy drive to make it to where you wish to be.

See Also: 12 simple life truths you should know

3. Anxiety

Extreme levels of anxiety can cause you heart problems and severe health complications. When growing, there will be a lot on your mind. There is the fear of failure and also the insecurity associated with being alive and living a sensible life. As you struggle to get through all these things on your mind, you get to learn, subconsciously, how to beat anxiety and live life to the fullest. Anxiety is everywhere, but more prevalent when you are just at the point of becoming the adult and you have to be on your own.

4. Discomfort

Growing is associated with advancing from phase A to phase B in life. You will be comfortable in one phase and find it extremely irritable in another phase. There is no way you can possibly avoid it. Once you are growing, you just have to be uncomfortable with certain situations. Learning how to get out of such situations helps you discover different dimensions to approaching life and living fully.

5. Self-doubt

As you fully start discovering who you are, you will come to instances where you are so doubtful about yourself. It is a very negative situation but it is what defines you sometimes. As you try out new things, the need to be perfect or not fail terribly will come with some feeling of self-doubt. If you do not feel it at any point in life, you are possibly not trying hard enough. Explore life and pursue perfection, that’s when you will feel that mild doubt about yourself. It’s part of growth.

