An organized city after matatu CBD ban (PHOTOS)

With over 3 Million people, Nairobi is among the most populous city in Africa yet lacks a comprehensive public transportation system.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko stood by his decision to ban all matatus from the city center in an attempt to decongest the city. ​

This decision forced thousands of commuters who were dropped at matatu termini on the periphery of the city to walk into the center in what turned out to be messy.

However, the intent by the county officials to decongest the city worked to some extent but came at the cost of Nairobians who were stranded on how to get to their places of work outside the city center.

Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) had unusually clear streets with only a few personal cars fulfilling the county official’s plan.

While successfully keeping streets clear, the directive implemented brought with it even greater congestion in the outskirts.

PREVIOUS UNSUCCESSFUL PLANS

Though Sonko’s attempt has failed, this is not the first time the city has tried dealing with the congestion menace over the years.

In 2014, Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero signed a MoU with Foton and Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport for the supply of high capacity buses at a cost of Sh 6.4 billion.

This plan failed and was marred by corruption allegations.

In 2009, former Town Clerk Philip Kisia plan was to keep matatus from Thika and parts of the Central, Rift Valley, Kisii and Kilgoris out of the CBD.

It is refreshing to see Governor Mike Sonko tentatively trying out measures to bring order in the city centre, but Nairobi needs a better plan with a fulfilling alternative for the commuters.

