ten-things-that-will-keep-you-broke-in-december

December is finally here. As you are aware, this month is characterized by overspending and extravagance by many. Come January, everybody’s pocket will be empty and many will find themselves in collusion with landlords, headmasters/headmistresses and even children who are forced to fast for lack of food. Some guys will also be stranded at their ocha for lack of fare back because they squandered it all. Below are ten things that will keep many people broke in December;

1. Taking Time off from work early ​

Some people will be asking their companies or bosses to give them holiday time off as early as 1st December. The idea is to travel to upcountry in good time to celebrate the festive season. However, since many companies do not pay for the off period, such people will be surviving on a limited salary come January. The long time off is also characterized by huge expenditure. This will see such folks struggle to pay house rent during January.

2. Going to shags early

After asking for permission from their bosses to take time off, some people will proceed to their shags as early to wait for Christmas. During this time, they will be spending all their salaries before the month ends. This is made worse by the fact that the hosts will be looking up to them to cater for all the expenses.

3. Acting “Mheshiwa” when at shags

Once many town-folks travel up-country, they turn into waheshimiwa and start dishing out money to their comrades or relatives as if looking for elective positions. This is the time they become generous as they try to show they are not desperate back in the city. Try asking the same person to lend you 50 bob while in the city and you will start hearing stories like “let us see this tomorrow” which never reaches. When January unfolds, the guy is left alone to deal with transport issues which by this time could have tripled. The “mheshiwa” comes back to his house only to find that there are two extra padlocks on his door.

4. Travelling with house Furniture/Electronics

Some people are fond of travelling with their expensive furniture/electronics to upcountry during the festive season. If you think that maybe they are transferring them to their ocha for good, then you are mistaken since they will come back with them when the festive season is over. These guys are so determined to show off “their achievements” back home that they cannot afford to travel without them. However, for those in the know, moving such items from one place to another using public transport is costly and they will eat into one’s pockets deeply.

5. Hosting Relatives

Whether at home or back in the city, some rural folks are fond of seeking accommodation for their relatives who have been working in the city. Some chaps who completed their KCSE and KCPE exams recently would be pitching tent with their “urban relatives” to watch TV, eat fancy food, or just try to connect with the relative for the potential job or college prospects. However, if you are not careful, you will experience a great financial drain caused by these people’s unrestrained eating or wastage of key resources such as electricity and water.

6. Being Extravagant

Yes, it is important to celebrate but some overdo it. Some will buy goats, crates of expensive liquor and other types of unique food and drinks as they rudishia mwili Asante for working hard during the year. There are also those who will go an extra mile to hire cars to travel with despite the fact their financial statuses. However, they soon realize that they have made a mistake when they go broke.

7. No Savings for January

Many people squander all the money they have made without considering that there’s January. Some people will eat as if there is no tomorrow. Come January and they are back to reality. Despite the government releasing KCPE results early before, it is no wonder that some parents who are supposed to take their children to form one will ask the principles to give them time to pay the fees citing that they spent a lot during the festive season.

8. Being Idle

As the old adage goes, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. Consequently, people, especially those whose companies close earlier, will do crazy things because of being idle. Some of these include drinking, touring expensive places to kill time or hooking up with mipango wa kandos. Some of these things will eat your pockets deep.

9. Impulse buying

Some people are notorious when it comes to impulse buying during these long holidays. Many actually end up buying things they would not need in practical sense. The result is a bloated budget, more unnecessary goods and no cash.

10. Engaging in all harambees/celebrations

Shags people would want you to appear everywhere in their functions. Some old comrade will approach you asking you to support him in his harambee to take his wife to a polytechnic. What the poor chap doesn’t know is that the wife has a prospect of running away with another catch once she finishes that polytechnic, thus rendering your contributions meaningless. In every celebration you will be invited, you will also be asked to “leave something for the family”.



