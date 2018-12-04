+ Post your Story

News
Men in Rift Valley accuse their senator of gender bias
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 04, 2018 at 09:33 EAT
Some men in a county in the Rift Valley are accusing their senator of discriminating them based on their gender.

They claim that the renowned lawmaker, who is said to be considering gunning for a gubernatorial seat in 2022 prefers to give jobs to her fellow womenfolk.

To prove their point, some of the complainants told The Grapevine that all members of the staff working for the influential legislator, apart from her bodyguard and driver are female.

“As a mother we thought she could serve us equally without discrimination,” lamented one of the residents on social media.

