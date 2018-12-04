men-in-rift-valley-accuse-their-senator-of-gender-bias

SUMMARY Some men in a county in the Rift Valley are accusing their senator of discriminating them based on their gender They claim that the renowned lawmaker, who is said to be considering gunning for a gubernatorial seat in 2022 prefers to give jobs to her fellow womenfolk



They claim that the renowned lawmaker, who is said to be considering gunning for a gubernatorial seat in 2022 prefers to give jobs to her fellow womenfolk. ​

To prove their point, some of the complainants told The Grapevine that all members of the staff working for the influential legislator, apart from her bodyguard and driver are female.

“As a mother we thought she could serve us equally without discrimination,” lamented one of the residents on social media.

