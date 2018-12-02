5-benefits-of-a-long-distance-relationship

SUMMARY Courtship is a relationship between a man and a woman in which they seek to determine if it is God’s will for them to marry each other The benefits of being in a long-distance relationship

Courtship is a relationship between a man and a woman in which they seek to determine if it is God’s will for them to marry each other.

At this stage; you get to know whoever you are going to spend time with in your life. You identify a lot of things about them. ​

You could like or hate how they do things but all this is an attempt to see how well you can cope or give them reasons to change for the better. The relationship before marriage is a chance to evaluate the kind of person you want.

Being in a long distance relationship can drain you emotionally. It is special when that person is around and you get to see them on a daily basis.

However, being in a long term relationship comes with its benefits.

Here are the benefits of being in a long-distance relationship:



1. You spend so much time talking

Communication is key in a relationship. It is a major building block of any strong or serious relationship that may exist.

The communication tends to happen on a more regular basis when you are far away from each other and are truly missing your opposite other. You will want to talk about anything. Sometimes call just to hear their voice or know about their day. Literally, your day will not be complete without having called.

Sometimes, it may be nothing really important to talk about but you just long to hear that voice.

At the end of a busy day, you will want to talk about the stupid things you have gone through during the day, laugh at the little things and feel relieved to have heard from them.

2. You cherish moments you meet

Owing to the fact that you have not met for quite a while, it becomes something really special when you actually get to see each other and spend time together.

When you think that they are possibly not going to be around for another long period, you ultimately do not want to leave anything to chance.

You have to make them feel your presence and literally start missing you the minute you part ways.

Such meetings will be the base of your trust as well as growth together no matter how far between they happen.

3. Focused on planning about your futures

For a long distance relationship to work, you need to have that which you look at in your future life. It could be marriage and a happy family or literally putting measures in place that ensure you just end up together as well as be happy for ever.

Your goals are the ones that will keep you together and make it strong. As such, every time you have that special piece of communication, you will always be thinking about that ultimate goal that you have set in motion with your lover.

You will be committed to achieving everything that you want because that is probably one of the key ways you are going to end up together.

When together, you will be focused on making sure everything plays out according to plan.

4. There is a deeper level of intimacy

Intimacy will not really be achieved in sleeping together and having all that you want from your partner.

It is, rather, from the little things that you do for each other. Because you have not been together for long, a call or that good morning text you wake up to on your screen seems to brighten up everything.

5. You are concerned about them

Because you have experienced it firsthand how hard it is to be without them on a daily basis, you will really be concerned and always be asking how they are doing or if there is anything you can do to make life simpler for them.

It quintessentially becomes you and them in this fantastic world that you are always making better.

