Struggles of a campus lady
By Ian Elroy Ogonji | Updated Dec 01, 2018 at 13:00 EAT
Self-esteem is a life skill that is so paramount to an individual

The upright in mind will fathom the horrific future and stick to their lane

Life in campus can be hard, if not a struggle.

Ladies will be seen competing to be the bigwigs in fashion to being the one with the 'couple goal' ilk of relationship.

A young morally upright woman who came from the deep areas of Kiambu with her highly set standards and a mind replete with her parent's advice will also be compelled to drown into this trap, and the wise men called it peer pressure.

Self-esteem is a life skill that is so paramount to an individual. The incites and insights from the fellow campus ladies can either structure or dismantle the walls of your self-worth. 

The upright in mind will fathom the horrific future and stick to their lane, but the easily-swayed souls will be carried away with the hoodwink status for the sake of popularity, meanwhile degrading their dignity.

The rise of sponsors in campus has also swallowed these female species, who at this point will be referred to as slay queens.

The urge to maintain the top position in the campus 'trendsetting category' has been a major reason why most ladies fall for this malicious claws.

They are not in a position to fail their myrmidon, but ready to discolour their reputation.

The focus on studies and life, in general, has evaporated into the thin air. The influence and dire competition has led many to go astray and forget their purpose in life.

They will skive classes and sleep with lecturers for grades. Still, on that note, they will go down with the so-called sponsors to maintain the high status of campus life. And they will live thinking life is easy - which is not!

 

Dignity has remained to be a vocabulary! 

