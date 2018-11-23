Signs you are a 'married bachelor'

SUMMARY For starters, a married bachelor is a married man who lives more of a bachelor life. Not that he is a widower, divorced or separated He just lives far from his family because circumstances have kind of forced him to do so

A new term is on the streets. A term that lies between a bachelor and a married man. Originating from the Middle East, the term “married bachelor” is becoming popular, especially among netizens. So who exactly is a married bachelor?

For starters, a married bachelor is a married man who lives more of a bachelor life. Not that he is a widower, divorced or separated. No. He just lives far from his family because circumstances have kind of forced him to do so. Take example of a man who leaves his family to go and work in another country/region in order to make money and send the money home to support his family. Where he works, he lives a bachelor life in that he sleeps alone, cooks and washes for himself. Here are signs that you are a married bachelor; ​

Away from family

The first evidence that show that you are a married bachelor is that you spend more time away from family than with family. In a year, you can only manage to visit your family once or twice. In some cases, you can even take years before you make that trip back home.

Low paying job

While it appears like a pretty normal thing to stay away from family because of work, in the case of a married bachelor, it is not that easy. Several factors are in play. Staying jobless for long is one major factor that can make a married man to leave his family and accept to work a low paying job in a far flung area. The idea is to save one from embarrassment of not being able to provide for his family. This is what distinguishes a married bachelor from a married man who leaves his family to work as an ambassador, diplomat or expatriate. The latter has a high paying job and can afford to move to a new region/country with his family. Also, he can afford to make regular visits to his family.

Depression

Because a married bachelor is working a low paying job, he can only afford to send the money to his family. He cannot manage to travel and visit his family as often as he might wish. In other words, he is almost grounded. Not until many months or even years of saving money can he afford to make a short visit to his family. Spending many lonely nights and having no intimate companion soon drives him into depression and anxiety.

