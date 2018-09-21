+ Post your Story

29-year-old woman found killed in bathtub in Nairobi
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Sep 21, 2018 at 16:57 EAT
SUMMARY

“I came to check on her since my mother had called and she wasn’t picking..."

Monica's father further stated that his daughter had bought a house in Ruaka

Police are investigating an incident where a 29-year-old woman was found killed and her throat slit in Nairobi’s Kilimani area

Monica Kimani’s body was discovered by her brother George Kimani at Luciane Apartments off Denis Pritt road on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

“I came to check on her since my mother had called and she wasn’t picking. I sent her a text message but she never replied yet we were to meet since she was to travel to Dubai today.

“We broke the door and found her lifeless body in the bathtub. Her hands were tied and the water was running,” revealed George.


Initial reports indicate that the deceased had recently arrived from South Sudan where she runs a family business and allegedly met two people at her house the previous night.

Monica’s father further stated that his daughter had bought a house in Ruaka but moved to Luciane apartments a few months ago.

Her father indicated that she had bought a house in Ruaka but moved to the Denis Pritt Road apartments three months ago as she wanted to live nearer to town.

“I could have paid to save her life if it was a possibility. What we are requesting for is to know her killers and why she was killed,” he said.



