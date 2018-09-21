+ Post your Story

We started this, not Uhuru
By Josh mwangi | Updated Sep 21, 2018 at 12:39 EAT
we-started-this-not-uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta
SUMMARY

Where do we want him to get their salaries from and at the same time improve the infrastructure?

When he demolishes illegal structures we complain that they should be spared

Yesterday the finance bill was passed and we are all over blaming the President but let us be honest with ourselves.

We gave Uhuru 1537 MCAs that Kibaki never paid. We gave him 349 MPs from 210.

We gave him 47 senators which Kibaki never had. We gave him six constitutional commissions each with nine commissioners plus their secretariat which Kibaki never had.

We gave him 47 governors, their deputies and their CECs which Kibaki never had.

Where do we want him to get their salaries from and at the same time improve the infrastructure?

When he borrows, he's over-borrowing. When he taxes us we are being overtaxed. He tries fighting graft, the same MP lawyers are in court defending the thieves.

When he tries to make corruption painful by demolishing illegal structures we begin complaining that the buildings would have been spared because of their worth.

What do we want as Kenyans?

Were we informed when we passed this constitution? Did anyone explain to us it's cost implications?


In the USA we have a state with 60 million people, one governor, one senator one congress member... Here in Kenya, we have 43 million people, 1752 MCA's 47 senators 47 governors, county commissioners, flower girls in the name of women reps and the list is endless yet we pay them with our own taxes.

It is the dose of our own medicine .we either change the constitution or live with it.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
Tax
Debts
Mwai Kibaki
