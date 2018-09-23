+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Blow to senior Jubilee politician as Uhuru cuts off his income
By Standard Reporter | Updated Sep 23, 2018 at 14:54 EAT
blow-to-senior-jubilee-politician-as-uhuru-cuts-off-his-income
President Uhuru Kenyatta [Courtesy]
SUMMARY

President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive ending leasing of police houses have dealt a senior Jubilee politician a big blow

The politician – known for his high affinity for major investments – is one of the major landlords for police officers in the country

President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive ending leasing of police houses have dealt a senior Jubilee politician a big blow.

The politician – known for his high affinity for major investments – is one of the major landlords for police officers in the country.


See Also: Kenyans distance themselves from Uhuru’s condolence message

National Police Service Commission chairman Johnston Kavuludi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The man has housing units across the country – some in Nairobi – which he used his political influence to rent out to the police at exorbitant rates.


See Also: We started this, not Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta poses for a group photo with police officers wearing the new uniform. The President launched a new police uniform and restructured the police force. [George Njunge/Standard]

Sources told The Grapevine that the announcement caught the man with shock as he will soon start losing millions since some of the houses are dilapidated and may not attract tenants.


See Also: Uhuru angers Kenyans by signing Finance Bill 2018 into law

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



jubilee party
politician
nairobi politician
uhuru Kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
why-this-scary-bible-verse-kenyans-are-sharing-perfectly-fits-mps

News

Why this scary bible verse Kenyans are sharing perfectly fits MPs

By Kelley Boss | Fri 21 Sep 2018 10:12am

uhuru-wins-why-government-will-now-raid-your-pockets

News

Uhuru wins! Why Government will now raid your pockets

By Waweru Titus | Thu 20 Sep 2018 10:00pm

emotions-run-high-after-mps-authorise-uhuru-to-tax-kenyans-more

News

Emotions run high after MPs authorise Uhuru to tax Kenyans more

By Waweru Titus | Thu 20 Sep 2018 10:00pm

More From This Author
blow-to-senior-jubilee-politician-as-uhuru-cuts-off-his-income

News

Blow to senior Jubilee politician as Uhuru cuts off his income

By Standard Reporter | Sun 23 Sep 2018 02:54pm

rich-mp-sets-tongues-wagging-asks-students-to-contribute-money-to-his-foundation

News

Rich MP sets tongues wagging, asks students to contribute money to his foundation

By Standard Reporter | Sun 23 Sep 2018 02:53pm

bizarre-woman-found-with-dead-tortoise-in-her-private-parts

Weird News

Bizarre: Woman found with dead tortoise in her private parts

By Mirror | Sun 23 Sep 2018 01:16pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng