blow-to-senior-jubilee-politician-as-uhuru-cuts-off-his-income

SUMMARY President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive ending leasing of police houses have dealt a senior Jubilee politician a big blow The politician – known for his high affinity for major investments – is one of the major landlords for police officers in the country

President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive ending leasing of police houses have dealt a senior Jubilee politician a big blow.

The politician – known for his high affinity for major investments – is one of the major landlords for police officers in the country. ​





National Police Service Commission chairman Johnston Kavuludi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The man has housing units across the country – some in Nairobi – which he used his political influence to rent out to the police at exorbitant rates.





President Uhuru Kenyatta poses for a group photo with police officers wearing the new uniform. The President launched a new police uniform and restructured the police force. [George Njunge/Standard]

Sources told The Grapevine that the announcement caught the man with shock as he will soon start losing millions since some of the houses are dilapidated and may not attract tenants.





See Also: Uhuru angers Kenyans by signing Finance Bill 2018 into law