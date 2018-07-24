latest-trick-used-to-con-nairobians

SUMMARY Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Tuesday distanced himself from a group that has allegedly been asking for money in his name Owino stated that he had not authorized anyone to solicit funds in his name

Nairobi is known for its busy life and tall buildings but has also gained a not so good reputation of housing cons in recent days.

The vice is so widespread that at times you are not so sure of what your next-door neighbour is capable of doing. ​

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Tuesday distanced himself from a group that has allegedly been asking for money in his name.

Reports indicate that there are a number of individuals asking members of the public to part with Sh5,000 to process logbooks for motorbikes that the legislator supposedly bought.





Owino stated that he had not authorized anyone to solicit funds in his name and asked for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“I wish to distance myself from individuals who are conning members of the public on the pretense that they have purportedly been authorized to distribute motorbikes to the youth on my behalf and are asking for money to help them process logbooks for the said motorbikes.

“I will handsomely reward anyone who will provide information that would lead to the arrest of the mentioned con artists,” stated the lawmaker.

This comes just a few days after an employee of a mobile network provider and a university student were arrested in connection with SIM card fraud in the city.

Authorities have warned citizens against sending money to unknown people as well as sharing personal information like PIN numbers and ID numbers.

