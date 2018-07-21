REVEALED: Lionel Messi’s heated exchange with coach Sampaoli after 3-0 loss to Croatia

SUMMARY Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi was involved in a heated exchange with Coach Jorge Sampaoli after the team’s shameful 3-0 loss to finalists Croatia during the group stages in the World Cup. The defeat left Albiceleste on the verge of elimination – had they not beaten Nigeria in the last group match.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi was involved in a heated exchange with Coach Jorge Sampaoli after the team’s shameful 3-0 loss to finalists Croatia during the group stages of the World Cup.

The defeat left Albiceleste on the verge of elimination – had they not beaten Nigeria in their last group match. ​

Following the loss, reports of player rebellion surfaced – with rumours going round suggesting Messi was the one given responsibility to pick the first team.





According to an article seen by Ureport on ‘Soccer Laduuma’, Senosiain Ariel, a journalist based in Argentina has written a book titled ‘Mundial es Historias’ in which he has narrated what went down in the team’s dressing room after the defeat.

According to the book, Messi told Sampaoli that players wanted to have a say in team matters since his tactics for the Croatia match did not work.

“Your say on what subject,” Sampaoli asked.

Apparently, Messi is said to have wanted the team to have a say on ‘everything’, which infuriated the coach.





Sampaoli then dared the players to take charge of everything before Messi posed a question to him:

“You asked me 10 times with whom I want to play and not play, and I have never given you a name. Dare to say in front of everyone that I have already given you a name," said Messi.

No more of the heated exchange has been revealed but Argentina went on to progress from the group stage but were eliminated by eventual champions France.





Sampaoli was later sacked by the Argentina FA.

