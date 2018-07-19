+ Post your Story

A reminder never hurts – 10 shameless habits ‘comrades’ should avoid
By Silas Nyanchwani | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 09:51 EAT
Campus students party in a club [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

It’s not quite easy to maintain sanity in campus due to the countless temptations that come with being in college.

Here are some of the habits campus students should strive to avoid

‘Campus are the best years of your life’

While still there, one ought to fulfill the heart’s desires while at the same time maintain sanity.

However, it’s not quite easy to maintain this sanity due to the countless temptations that come with being in college.

Here are some of the habits campus students should strive to avoid

Gambling: You will never become rich from gambling. Chances of you hitting a jackpot are somewhere in the zone of one in a million, literally. Spend your money on something more meaningful.

Unprotected and meaningless sex: I hate playing the role of the preacher, but know that sex is a gift from God. It should not to be misused. Every meaningless sex you have saps the life out of you and soon you will be drained and cynical about the world. Save yourself up for someone worthy of your time and value.

Laziness: Laziness is the bane of life on campus. Cut the hours of binge-watching movies, sleeping or playing video games and learn some useful skill outside your course. It could be anything from public speaking, deejaying, writing, music, to coding. There are so many free online courses you can take.

Drugs: This includes alcohol. Remember it is a dangerous world out here. You can be robbed, raped, or can lose your life in that drunken stupor. So be in charge and let moderation be your guide.

Partying: It is okay to party and to even go overboard occasionally. But if every weekend it is a party and sobriety evades you every week, you are living dangerously. You are about to miss your graduation because of some missing mark. It is always with the bad lecturer.

Setting unrealistic standards: about the type of men, you want to date. About the job you want and the salary you expect. Dream, but always live within your reality.

