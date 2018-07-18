+ Post your Story

Entertainment
Six weird facts about Wednesdays you did not know
By Valentine Kondo | Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 13:27 EAT
WOW IT IS WEDNESDAY
SUMMARY

The name Wednesday is named after Woden, the most important god in the German pantheon, often identified with the Norse god Odin of German

A tanning company believes that women look oldest at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. Never knew

Aw, it is on Wednesday, that day of the week that stands between the hammer and the anvil. Its alias is lady's night famously with its promotional activities where freebies are given, yes damsels love free things, right?

This is some of the unbelievable facts about Wednesdays.

1. The name Wednesday is named after Woden, the most important god in the German pantheon, often identified with the Norse god Odin of German.

See Also: Six weird facts about getting intimate you should know

2. A tanning company believes that women look oldest at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. Never knew.

3. Bosses are most receptive on Wednesdays on requests, this is according to research done in the United States.

4. The daughter in the Addams Family is called Wednesday Addams, a fictional household created by American cartoonist Charles Adams.

5. The Wednesday before Easter is known as ‘Spy Wednesday’ referring to Judas’s betrayal of Jesus.

6. The Japanese for Wednesday translates as ‘Water day’ as the planet Mercury was known as the ‘water star’.

With all the research and surveys, Wednesday is full of woe if you happen to think about it. Reflect.

