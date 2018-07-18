Lessons From Obama: The rise or fall of any generation is entirely dependent on its caliber of leader

SUMMARY The visit and encouragement by former US President Barack Obama offers hope to the region His recent visit to the country of his father origin was without much publicity which often accompanied his global visit while in office

The visit and encouragement by former US President Barack Obama offers hope to the region. The governance challenges that has befallen majority of countries in Africa can be addressed and overcome with sense of optimism if we can draw lessons from ideals and principles that Obama continues to advocate for. His recent visit to the country of his father origin was without much publicity which often accompanied his global visit while in office. He offers hope and progress in midst of obstacles. The continent has a chance to transform its people and becoming powerhouse globally. ​

To practically useful lessons learnt from his recent visit to Kenya and delivery of electrified lecture in commemoration of Mandela legacy, we must be honest and admit the challenges we face as a nation. We lack clear policies to address the issues of youth unemployment which is at alarming rate. Obama launching Sauti Kuu Centre in Kogello shows the need for more resources and funds to be allocated in development of skills and knowledge to young people, in whose future the nation lies.

Obama has infused hope and new energy for young people to make use of technology advancement in offering solution to myriads of challenges address. Our continue overdependence on international aid and shambolic elections incapable of meeting international standard paints grim future for youthful population. We must invest internally in holistic development of our young people through pragmatic programs that enables us to lead decent lives. Drawing strength and inspiration from the South African iconic, Obama attributes mentorship and modelling integrity and equality as hall mark of new leadership that youths of today must exhibit.

The economy is growing slowly though steady and more skillful young people would ensure its stability and progress. Many business people are coming into the country and actively engage in entrepreneurship projects which are projected to spur growth and development. But to achieve this, we need value based and transformation leadership that is capable of scaling the heights and moving the mass from poverty to prosperity.

Fortunately, none of our problems are beyond the means and resources within our borders. Although we are yet a paragon of peace and prosperity, we are headed into the right direction if gains can be sustained. Obama has noticed progress in human rights, economy, governance and leadership efforts to fight graft. We should not relent in the strides made, but rather accelerate through demand for accountability and rule of law and justice.

Barrack Obama left power voluntarily at the end of his presidency and continues to receive high rates more than when he was a head of state. His bold moves are not just inspiring, but rarely experienced in Africa. He understood the essence of peaceful transitions. He has challenged the belief of African leaders, only leaving or being removed from power by death or bullet. This type of transformation leadership is critical for the continent moving forward and Obama principles of good governance, justice and inclusivity inspires young African leaders to scale the heights progress made in areas of human rights, good governance, freedom and democracy. To achieve progress and regional stability, we must strengthen institutions for generations.

The rise or fall of any generation is entirely dependent on its caliber of leader. While Barack Obama son of Kenyan father, set the pace to becoming an African-America president, let others gather courage and work tireless to create Africa without poverty, conflicts, instability, and corruption. His visit has rejuvenated us to move the arch of progress forward without shivering.

