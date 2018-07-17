+ Post your Story

Pogba teaches France President Macron how to DAB – PHOTOS
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 09:00 EAT
Macron and Pogba 'dabbing' [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift their second World Cup trophy. having won their first in 1998. 

Goals from Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe secured victory for the French 

On Monday, July 16, the streets of Paris, France were flooded with football fans celebrating the national team’s World Cup victory.

France overcame a stubborn Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday to win the trophy, a second one since the heroics of current coach Didier Deschamps in 1998.

A Mario Manzukic own goal in the 18th minute was cancelled out by an Ivan Perisic strike ten minutes later before Antoine Griezmann put Les Bleus ahead from the spot before the break.

See Also: Angry netizens troll Murkomen after posting a picture with World Cup Referee


Quickfire goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe after the interval all but secured a second World Cup trophy for the French despite Croatia’s best efforts to launch a comeback courtesy of a Hugo Lloris howler allowing Mandzukic to poke in from close range.

See Also: Pele’s special message to Mbappe after World Cup triumph

After the final whistle, French players couldn’t hide the delight of winning the prestigious prize as fans worldwide took to the streets to join in the celebrations.


See Also: The three tricks France will use in World Cup final- Deschamps

Mbappe received the FIFA Young player award as Croatia’s Luka Modric bagged the Golden Ball.


France President Emmanuel Macron was among the first people to congratulate the players, with Pogba seen wasting little time teaching the 40-year-old how to ‘DAB’.


‘Dabbing’ is a dance style popular with youth accustomed to Hip Hop or Trap music.

Here's another photo of the French team celebrating: 


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



France
World Cup
Dab
emmanuel macron
