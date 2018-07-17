six-dangerous-effects-of-being-obese-and-how-to-manage-them

SUMMARY Overweight is also scientifically referred as obesity and usually caused when you eat more calories on regular basis Being overweight can cause cardiovascular or heart diseases which can lead to death

When you are obese then your body mass index(BMI) 30 or more. BMI is scientifically calculated by taking a person’s weight and height into ration into considerations. ​

Symptoms for obesity include:an unhealthy diet, lack of sleep, inactive lifestyle, genetics, age, pregnancy and hormonal changes in the body system.

These are the risks associated by you being overweight or obese.

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in which the body cannot either produce sufficints insulin to regulate blood glucose levels or the insulin produced is unable to work.Obesity causes inflammation which as result leads to Type 2 diabetes.

To prevent type 2 diabetes ensure you lose weight, eat a balanced diet, get adequate sleep and conduct regular exercises to burn off calories from your body.

High Blood Pressure or hypertension

When the heart beats, it pumps blood through the arteries to the rest of your body. For normal blood pressure then your blood pressure should be of 120/80 mm Hg. When the top figure is above 120 and the bottom figure is above 80, then it means that you suffer from high blood pressure.

By having high blood pressure you will suffer greatly by heart disease.High blood pressure is caused when you persistently gain weight and it is also caused due to age. As you become older then chances of acquiring blood high blood pressure is higher than expected. Hypertension can also be caused hypertension by factors such as genetics factors, excessive drinking, high salt intake, lack of exercise, stress and by the use of birth control pills.

Hypertension or high blood pressure can be managed or treated by ensuring that you loss some sufficient weight.

High Cholesterol

When you are overweight or obese then it means that you have high cholesterol level.This means that the levels of low-density lipoproteins (LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol) and triglycerides are too high and the level of high-density lipoproteins (HDL or ‘good’ cholesterol) is too low.

High cholesterol level is caused by obesity, smoking, excessive drinking, increased age,genetics, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney or liver disease also play a major role in high cholesterol.

Heart Disease and Stroke

With an increase in BMI, there is also an increased risk for heart disease Obesity leads to the buildup of plaque (a waxy substance) inside the coronary arteries that supply oxygen-rich blood to your heart. Plaque obstructs blood flow to the heart.

Obesity causes increases the risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and both conditions increase the risk of heart disease or strokes.

Cancer

Cancer occurs when cells in body start growing abnormally or out of control. According to the CDC, cancer can cause death when not managed or treated.

Cancer also causes overweight.The types of cancers which can be produced due to obesity include: breast cancer, colon cancer, uterus cancer, cervix cancer, gallbladder cancer and kidney cancer.

To manage or treat cancer ensure you you good weight by eating healthy balanced diets and by conducting physical exercise on regular basis.

Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder in which there are brief pauses in breathing or shallow breaths during sleep. When you have sleep apnea then you become restless sleep throughout the night and also you become sleepy during the day. This also causes heavy snoring while sleeping.

Obesity also causes sleep apnea. When you are overweight person then you will have more fat stored around your neck, making the airway smaller and breathing thus difficult.



