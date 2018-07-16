PHOTOS: Ronaldo arrives for Juventus medical

SUMMARY Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for his medical at Juventus on Monday morning The celebrated soccer star looked happy and relaxed as he arrived in Turin

Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for his medical at Juventus on Monday morning and fans showed up in large numbers to welcome him.

The celebrated soccer star looked happy and relaxed as he arrived in Turin, giving a thumbs up to all those who came to welcome him. ​





The 33-year-old, who recently won the Champions League with Real Madrid seems to be looking for a new challenge and the old lady (Juventus) provides just that.





Fans are eager to see how he will slot into the team and if his arrival will mean the departure of either Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic or Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Juventus are looking to challenge Europe’s elite in next season’s competition after their painful and controversial exit at the hands of Real Madrid last season.





Having let cult hero Gianluigi Buffon leave for PSG, Juventus acquired highly-rated Italian keeper Mattia Perin and have made other notable additions including the arrival of Emre Can from Liverpool and speedy Brazilian winger Douglas Costa.

Having dominated Italian football in recent years, the acquisition of Ronaldo is a clear message that the La Vecchia Signora want a major European title.

