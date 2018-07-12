kiambu-woman-rep-set-to-table-a-motion-in-parliament-on-intersex-persons

SUMMARY Kenyan legislator Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba is set to table a motion in parliament that will facilitate the legal protection of Intersex persons For some of us who live in the wilderness by virtue of our own ignorance, intersex persons are people who have both female and male genitalia

Kenyan legislator Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba is set to table a motion in parliament that will facilitate the legal protection of Intersex persons. For some of us who live in the wilderness by virtue of our own ignorance, intersex persons are people who have both female and male genitalia.

Yes, exactly as it is; your egocentric selfish personality has never made you pause for a moment and appreciate other people who are biologically born different from you. People who have the rest of their lives to deal with the predicament of having to put up with two genitalia and mixed hormonal imbalances. ​

The legislator who has in the past shown immense interest with such persons in Kenya will be seeking to penetrate a legal regime in Kenya that has been adamant on recognizing the rights of sexual minorities.

Other sexual minorities who are affiliated to this category include the common LGBTIQ persons which stands for Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender, Intersex and Queer persons.

If the motion is passed by parliament, the legislator will go into the records of Kenyan legislators who took it to themselves to defend a minority who have ever since been discriminated upon.

This is due to the fact that we are a nation who have prioritized our culture before Equality for all of the citizens and allowed religion and other differences to deter our constitutional goals of Equal protection under the law for all Kenyans.

