+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
CCTV captures 8 students burning dormitory of top national school
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 11, 2018 at 13:09 EAT
cctv-captures-8-students-burning-dormitory-of-top-national-school
Photo of the dormitory
SUMMARY

Reports indicate that the eight were captured by CCTV cameras that were installed about a week ago

Investigations are still ongoing and members of staff at the school will also be questioned

Eight students of Kisii High School were on Tuesday arrested in connection with a fire that razed down a dormitory at the institution.

Reports indicate that the eight were captured by CCTV cameras that were installed about a week ago and were seen leaving the dormitory before the fire started.

According to County Police Coordinator Harry Abdi, investigations are still ongoing and members of staff at the school will also be questioned.

Cases of arson and indiscipline among high school students have been on the rise in recent weeks and on Tuesday Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chair George Magoha warned that he was ready to administer exams under trees if need be.

“Stop burning schools or throwing tantrums. The exams are ready and we will not be moved.


“If you like, burn more, but we will administer the examinations even under trees,” he remarked.

Magoha further added: “We are not going to be intimidated by acts of hooliganism. There are no other ways you will access the exams.

“It is three months to exams and a normal student should be settled, studying and getting prepared for the exams. Don’t waste your time”.

He was speaking at Kisumu Girls’ High School where he was in the company of Education CS Amina Mohammed to assess the state of student unrest in the area.

 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



School fires
Arson
CS Amina Mohammed
KCSE
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
bold-kenyan-lights-up-social-media-with-humorous-question-to-uhuru

News

Bold Kenyan lights up social media with humorous question to Uhuru

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 11 Jul 2018 04:16pm

cctv-captures-8-students-burning-dormitory-of-top-national-school

News

CCTV captures 8 students burning dormitory of top national school

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 11 Jul 2018 01:09pm

murkomen-roasted-for-posting-this-before-france-vs-belgium-tie

News

Murkomen roasted for posting this before France vs Belgium tie

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 11 Jul 2018 11:47am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Brian Oloo

Brian Oloo

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi