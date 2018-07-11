cctv-captures-8-students-burning-dormitory-of-top-national-school

SUMMARY Reports indicate that the eight were captured by CCTV cameras that were installed about a week ago Investigations are still ongoing and members of staff at the school will also be questioned

Eight students of Kisii High School were on Tuesday arrested in connection with a fire that razed down a dormitory at the institution.



​

Reports indicate that the eight were captured by CCTV cameras that were installed about a week ago and were seen leaving the dormitory before the fire started.

According to County Police Coordinator Harry Abdi, investigations are still ongoing and members of staff at the school will also be questioned.

Cases of arson and indiscipline among high school students have been on the rise in recent weeks and on Tuesday Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chair George Magoha warned that he was ready to administer exams under trees if need be.

“Stop burning schools or throwing tantrums. The exams are ready and we will not be moved.





“If you like, burn more, but we will administer the examinations even under trees,” he remarked.

Magoha further added: “We are not going to be intimidated by acts of hooliganism. There are no other ways you will access the exams.

“It is three months to exams and a normal student should be settled, studying and getting prepared for the exams. Don’t waste your time”.

He was speaking at Kisumu Girls’ High School where he was in the company of Education CS Amina Mohammed to assess the state of student unrest in the area.



