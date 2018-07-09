+ Post your Story

Viral video of ‘slay queen’ singing mugithi excites Kenyan men
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 09, 2018 at 09:27 EAT
A video of a ‘slay queen’ singing along to a popular Mugithi track has caught the attention of Kenyans on social media.

The video, which was posted by social media influencer Steve Muriuki on Facebook, attracted a lot of comments especially from men.

Most were amused by the fact that a lady of her calibre would identify with such music, given the perception the general public has of 'slay queens'.

Her striking looks were highlighted by many who demanded to know her Instagram handle and ‘other details.’

Here are some of the reactions:

