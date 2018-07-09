Viral video of ‘slay queen’ singing mugithi excites Kenyan men

SUMMARY The video, which was posted by social media influencer Steve Muriuki on Facebook, attracted a lot of comments especially from men Most were amused by the fact that a lady of her calibre would identify with such music

A video of a ‘slay queen’ singing along to a popular Mugithi track has caught the attention of Kenyans on social media.

The video, which was posted by social media influencer Steve Muriuki on Facebook, attracted a lot of comments especially from men. ​

Most were amused by the fact that a lady of her calibre would identify with such music, given the perception the general public has of 'slay queens'.

Her striking looks were highlighted by many who demanded to know her Instagram handle and ‘other details.’

Here are some of the reactions:



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​