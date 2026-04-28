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Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 28, 2026

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba during an interview in his office, September 8, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

For many Kenyan parents, the start of a school term no longer signals just the return of learning; it marks the beginning of a financial strain that seems to grow heavier each year.

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