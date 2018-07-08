5-cancer-causing-products-in-your-home

SUMMARY Cancer accounts for 7 percent of annual deaths in the country You will be surprised by the many cancer-causing products you use daily in your home

Cancer ranks third among the leading causes of death after infectious diseases and cardiovascular ones.

The disease accounts for 7 percent of annual deaths in the country but you will be surprised by the many cancer-causing products you use daily in your home. ​

Unlike cigarettes which after the Tobacco Control Act of 2007 come with the “Smoking causes lung cancer” warning, these products have no indication of their hazardous nature.

1. Shampoos and Conditioners

One of the least suspicious products is the typical hair shampoos and conditioners whose ingredients list include parabens, salt lauryl sulfate (SLS) and perfume/fragrance.

Reports by the non-profit organization Breast Cancer indicate that Parabens can be absorbed through the skin and act like weak estrogen in the body with the potential of developing breast cancer positive receptor.

Benzene, a toxin associated with cancer and its derivatives including aldehydes, phthalates is a common ingredient in perfume synthetic fragrances.

A 2015 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that Lindane, an ingredient in lotions imported from Asia causes cancer.

2. Non-stick Cookware

Although this may come as a surprise, your favourite non-stick pots and pans are another likely cancer trigger.

Teflon, the non-stick artificial finishing on such cookware has been found to increase the risk of some tumors in laboratory animals.

Studies have shown that heating Teflon beyond 300 degrees Celsius, which is possible on a conventional stovetop in just five minutes may cause the coatings to begin breaking down and in the process release toxic fumes into the food and air.

3. Liquid Laundry Detergents

Conventional cleaners in your home contain coal tar dyes which have been found to cause cancer and damage the nerve system.

Besides, the infamous ‘scent’ or parfum in cleaners is carcinogenic making most cleaners unsafe as labeled on some of their packaging- a warning that most consumers ignore.

4. Industrial toothpaste

The mouth cleaning toothpaste is yet another likely cancer-causing product you should be aware of.

Studies have linked fluoride, the anti-tooth-decay agent in your toothpaste as a cancer causative.

5. Air fresheners

The air freshener in your bedroom or restroom is yet another culprit in employing carcinogenic ingredients made with artificial fragrance.

Though the word parfum is a cocktail of hazardous chemicals, manufacturers conceal the true identity of these chemicals as part of their trade trick.

Natural disinfectants like tea tree and pine vital oils are an alternative air freshener.



