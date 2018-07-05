ruto-ally-worried-by-political-moves-of-long-time-nemesis

SUMMARY A Jubilee MP perceived to be a close ally of DP Ruto has complained of a scheme to undercut him politically in his constituency The MP recently complained that his opponent was receiving financial support from business mogul opposed to his political stand

A Jubilee MP perceived to be a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has complained of a scheme to undercut him politically in his constituency.

The MP recently complained that his opponent who has since declared the intention to run for the seat in 2022 was receiving financial support from business mogul opposed to his political stand. ​

The second time lawmaker publicly complained that the opponent has been attending fundraisers in the area and making huge contributions to influence the voters.

The politician has also become a target of an online smear campaign.



