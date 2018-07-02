boni-khalwale-roasted-for-riding-on-bodaboda

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was over the weekend bashed for posting a video where he was riding on a bodaboda
Khalwale was moving within Kakamega but had no protective gear, leading to an onslaught from netizens
My mode of transport today in Kakamega.. pic.twitter.com/jDxJNCTNkYJune 30, 2018
According to Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru, majority of fatalities on Kenyan roads in the past few months have been made up of boda boda riders and pedestrians.
Riders have often been urged to put on helmets and other protective gear in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities in motorcycle crashes.
Nunua helmet mheshimiwa unless you need a dinner date with your ancestors.June 30, 2018
Thank you for pointing it out! @KBonimtetezi kbdo you know how many people are admitted daily due to RTA involving motorcycles? Do you what it costs the country in terms of GDP? Do you know how it messe up our stats? Safety begins with you mheshimiwa!— Ondeng-serving-it-hot! (@AwuorOndeng) June 30, 2018
Being jobless is good. You feel what we go through on daily basis.. have you ever seen a common kenyan posting his mode of transport— Da_woods (@da_wudi) June 30, 2018
Next time wear a helmet for your safety— Moses Munoko (@mnoxmo) June 30, 2018
No respect for basic safety requirements ! Ashamed of these crop of populist leaders who set bad examples to the younger generation. ... God help Kenya .— robskett (@Robskett) June 30, 2018
So someone was taking a video as you ride????????????? Just to post? Mediocrity at its highest— Teddy Wrights (@Teddy_Bryson) June 30, 2018
