boni-khalwale-roasted-for-riding-on-bodaboda

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was over the weekend bashed for posting a video where he was riding on a bodaboda.

Khalwale was moving within Kakamega but had no protective gear, leading to an onslaught from netizens. ​

According to Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru, majority of fatalities on Kenyan roads in the past few months have been made up of boda boda riders and pedestrians.

Riders have often been urged to put on helmets and other protective gear in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities in motorcycle crashes.

Thank you for pointing it out! @KBonimtetezi kbdo you know how many people are admitted daily due to RTA involving motorcycles? Do you what it costs the country in terms of GDP? Do you know how it messe up our stats? Safety begins with you mheshimiwa!— Ondeng-serving-it-hot! (@AwuorOndeng) June 30, 2018

Being jobless is good. You feel what we go through on daily basis.. have you ever seen a common kenyan posting his mode of transport— Da_woods (@da_wudi) June 30, 2018

Next time wear a helmet for your safety— Moses Munoko (@mnoxmo) June 30, 2018

No respect for basic safety requirements ! Ashamed of these crop of populist leaders who set bad examples to the younger generation. ... God help Kenya .— robskett (@Robskett) June 30, 2018

So someone was taking a video as you ride????????????? Just to post? Mediocrity at its highest— Teddy Wrights (@Teddy_Bryson) June 30, 2018



​