Why you should never trust these “single” ladies staying alone

SUMMARY This is a man's narration as to why you should not trust single ladies staying alone

It was one of those chilly evenings in Nairobi and there was this lady I had just met a few days ago. Therefore there was this experience that usually overwhelms when you are still new in a relationship, or you’ve just met someone a few days or months and you’ve not yet explored each other or just understood your “partner”.

Back to the lady, Annie calls me at around 6; 30 that evening I receive this call anxiously to hear from her. Then her tender voice comes in “Hey niaje dear” (Hey how are you dear?) I reply “poa sana mrembo (Very good beautiful)”Then she continues…”where are you right now” I take time to respond because this question to ladies can be broad. I was still finishing up some work in town therefore I declined to leave whatever I was doing to go meet her.

​



The other reason for my declining was that; at that particular moment I was kind of broke and for men meeting a lady who is still your new catch and leaving her without even sharing a cup of tea, would be the worst thing you could ever do.

See Also: Crucial things any man should consider before dating

Anyway she proposed to come and wait for me as I complete my work, well I agreed and she came at my place of work.She waited until I was done, thanks to a colleague, we went out at one of the busiest restaurants along Moi Avenue to have a cup of tea.



It was a simple introduction and we spent close to 30 minutes at the restaurant when she proposed that I escort her to the stage where she was to board a bus.It was that easy until I found myself in the vehicle headed to her place.She had assured me that she was a single mom and she didn’t have a boyfriend, so there wasn’t anything to worry me as we headed home anxious to explore and know each other.





When we arrived at Umoja, one of those finely arranged ladies houses.I looked around like the man of the house trying to catch a glimpse if there was anything that would show the presence of a man in the house, well there wasn’t anything manly that would have drove fear down my spine.

See Also: Why dating a young man in Kenya is the worst decision you could ever make

She was quick to prepare such a sumptuous meal of Ugali and omena well I hear it improves the “game” you just know how the single ladies know how to treat a man. We had already known each other much and after the meal, we sat staring at each other not knowing what was going around the mind of each other, but one thing was for sure we were all thinking of the same thing.

I placed my hand across the couch and onto her shoulders; I was slightly shivering a bit because I didn’t know what her reaction would be. Well, she moved closer so that I would have a good grasp of her.What followed I can’t explain but the lips were tangled and the clothes were thrown into every corner of the room.

The drama in the same mood we headed to bed and switched off the lights, just when everything seemed sweet and the referee was about to blow the whistle for “game” to begin, we had a knock at the door.

See Also: How Kenyan ladies date like peasantry

A mild drama played out and all of a sudden the temperatures that had risen to 100 degrees dropped to negative three, Annie was panicking.Then I whispered, “Were you expecting someone..?”She said “No” and each time the knocking was getting louder and louder. We searched for the clothes we had thrown during the short romantic scene we had.

All this time I was imagining the kind of person who had the guts to knock at a neighbor’s door with such vigor.I was picturing the possibility of facing a man well build with muscles because the lady was …….well she was 'blessed' in every sector if you understand what I mean, and I was just this small-bodied man you can confuse to a form 3 or 4.

I had already pulled off my pair of trousers so I hurriedly put them on and the shirt, I had forgotten my vest on the clothesline holding the curtains in the room. Annie only wore her pair of panties and covered herself with a “Lesso” and headed to the door.

I was sitting on the sofa opposite to the door picturing how I will sneak beneath the legs of the heavy build man who might be standing at the door, I didn’t know what he was carrying, what kind of person he was and how he knew I was inside?

Well, all said and done I had never felt that fear before, Annie opened the door and it was just another boy.“Pesa ya taka taka” said the boy.He was one of those boys mandated to collect garbage, Annie had delayed in her payment.

Then she came back and sat where I was sitting by this time my machine had gone back to the stomach. And just as I said earlier, these singles ladies are experts in treating men both in the bed and stomach wise.She woke up prepared some coffee then we went back to the topic.

Yes, she accepted she had a boyfriend but he wouldn’t come without notifying her. Well, I said fine by then the coffee and Annie by my side had started “Bringing heat” once more.

After that, she told me she had just missed a man for some time and so I guess you know what followed. Until then I decided that I would never trust a single lady staying alone unless it’s just a “no strings attached” kind of thing.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​