why-the-most-intimate-conversations-take-place-at-night

Have you ever wondered why?



The night time is the most intimate time. Life slows down at night. We pull away from the busy life. The moon shines outside and we are less distracted by responsibilities and activities. ​

At night time we are our most vulnerable. That is why romantic dinners and candle light experiences happen at night.

At night time we are less guarded, and that is why we sleep at night and enjoy sleeping next to the one we love.

At night time we are most conversational, and that is why pillow talks happen at night, why many hold their phones at night looking for someone to chat with.

At night time we are our most sexual, and that is why a majority of the flirting happens at night especially over the phone.

At night time there is no hurry, and that is why couples make love for long and foreplay is more prolonged.

At night time we are more relational, and that is why we talk over the phone with that special someone for hours.

At night time we are more reflective, and that is why we long to spend time with someone who can ask "How was your day? "

At night time we are most needy, and that is why it means a lot to have someone to kiss you goodnight.

If you are single, night time reminds you best that you have no one to share intimacy and intimate conversations with.

Night time is the couple's time.

That is why if you are married but you are on your phone late in the night, you are doing your spouse a disservice. Your spouse is wondering who are you giving your intimate time to, who are you chatting with, who is keeping you from giving attention to your spouse? That is why when you come home late, your spouse wonders where are you coming from, who are you sharing your intimate time with, where are you at night? You should be at home, keeping your spouse warm with your touch and conversations.

Night times are also special for families. It will mean a lot to your children when you give them your night time. To come home early, eat with them, talk with them at the family table, laugh, pray and wish them a good night. Make sure their last experience of the day is a loving one with you.

If you are dating, check up on your partner at night, be the last person your partner speaks to as you have intimate conversations and say a sweet goodnight; it will bring you two closer.

The one who is special in your life is the one you are giving me your night time to.

