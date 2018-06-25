+ Post your Story

Bold university student lights up social media, takes on Khalwale in Twitter brawl
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 16:32 EAT
Boni Khalwale
SUMMARY

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale posted a picture of his children on social media after their half-term break and Belinda Akinyi, a university student, attacked him stating that the post was unnecessary and petty

Following Akinyi’s response, the politician engaged in an exchange of words with a number of netizens although some did not see a problem with what he had posted

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale posted a picture of his children on social media after their half-term break and Belinda Akinyi, a university student, attacked him stating that the post was unnecessary and petty.

“Don't you think that is a private matter? Seriously!!!!!! Very petty!” posed Akinyi.


Following Akinyi’s response, the politician engaged in an exchange of words with a number of netizens although some did not see a problem with what he had posted.


Khalwale had captioned his photos: “After a wonderful school half term family week with them, I finally dropped my small ones back to school today. We thank God.”

