Bold university student lights up social media, takes on Khalwale in Twitter brawl

SUMMARY Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale posted a picture of his children on social media after their half-term break and Belinda Akinyi, a university student, attacked him stating that the post was unnecessary and petty Following Akinyi’s response, the politician engaged in an exchange of words with a number of netizens although some did not see a problem with what he had posted

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale posted a picture of his children on social media after their half-term break and Belinda Akinyi, a university student, attacked him stating that the post was unnecessary and petty.

“Don't you think that is a private matter? Seriously!!!!!! Very petty!” posed Akinyi. ​





Following Akinyi’s response, the politician engaged in an exchange of words with a number of netizens although some did not see a problem with what he had posted.





See Also: Lilian Muli is among students awarded for good leadership





Khalwale had captioned his photos: “After a wonderful school half term family week with them, I finally dropped my small ones back to school today. We thank God.”

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​