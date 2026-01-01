×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Saudi Arabia sets executions record in 2025, putting 356 people to death

By AFP | Jan. 1, 2026

Saudi authorities executed 356 people in 2025, according to an AFP tally, setting a new record for the number of inmates put to death in the kingdom in a single year.

Analysts have largely attributed the surge in executions to Riyadh's ongoing "war on drugs" launched in recent years -- with many of those first arrested only now being executed, following legal proceedings and convictions.

Official data released by the government said 243 people were executed in drug-related cases in 2025 alone, according to AFP's tally.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The figures from 2025 mark the second consecutive year Saudi Arabia has set a new record for executions, after authorities executed 338 people in 2024.

Saudi Arabia resumed executions for drug offences at the end of 2022, after suspending the use of the death penalty in narcotics cases for around three years.

The Arab world's largest economy is also one of the biggest markets for captagon, an illicit stimulant that was Syria's largest export under deposed leader Bashar al-Assad -- according to the United Nations.

Assad was ousted from power in December 2024.

Since launching its war on drugs, the country has increased police checkpoints on highways and at border crossings, where millions of pills have been confiscated and dozens of traffickers arrested.

Foreigners are largely bearing the brunt of the campaign to date.

The Gulf kingdom has faced sustained criticism over its use of the death penalty, which rights groups have condemned as excessive and in marked contrast to the country's efforts to present a modern image to the world.

Activists say Riyadh's continued embrace of capital punishment undermines the image of a more open, tolerant society that is central to de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda.

Saudi Arabia is spending big on tourist infrastructure and top sports events such as the 2034 football World Cup as it tries to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

Authorities in the kingdom, however, argue the death penalty is necessary to maintain public order and is only used after all avenues for appeal have been exhausted.

Amnesty International began documenting executions in Saudi Arabia in 1990.

Figures dating from before then are largely unclear. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Saudi Authorities Executions Riyadh's "War On Drugs" Leader Bashar al-Assad 2034 World Cup
.

Latest Stories

Easy recipe: Soft and fluffy pancakes
Easy recipe: Soft and fluffy pancakes
Food
By Brendah Makena
17 mins ago
Emmy Kosgei stuns netizens with rare appearance during Ruto's New Year address
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
32 mins ago
Woman dies during Prophet Owuor's crusade in Nakuru
Rift Valley
By Ken Gachuhi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From money laundering to drugs, arms and human trafficking: How Kenya has become a crime hub
By Dennis Omondi 2 hrs ago
From money laundering to drugs, arms and human trafficking: How Kenya has become a crime hub
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
Why 2026 is a defining year for IEBC
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Why 2026 is a defining year for IEBC
Equity boss on loans cost, Ethiopian expansion and 2026 outlook
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Equity boss on loans cost, Ethiopian expansion and 2026 outlook
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved