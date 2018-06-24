+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Want to lose weight? Here are nine nutrients that will totally shrink your belly
By Mary Mulinge | Updated Jun 24, 2018 at 14:53 EAT
want-to-lose-weight-here-are-nine-nutrients-that-will-totally-shrink-your-belly
Nutrients for weight lose (COURTESY)
SUMMARY

A lot of women around the world undergo the stress of losing belly fat in order to get that hourglass figure

The following 9 nutrients will help you shrink that belly fat

A lot of women around the world undergo the stress of losing belly fat in order to get that hourglass figure. The following 9 nutrients will help you shrink that belly fat.


Cinnamon

Researchers have found out that the active compound Methylhydroxy Chalcone Polymer (MHCP) in cinnamon makes fat cell more receptive to insulin. High insulin levels trigger the body to store more fat especially in your midsection so consuming a seasoning like cinnamon helps maintain healthy levels of insulin which is a great way to combat belly fat.

See Also: TICKING TIMEBOMB? Why the Cuban doctors deal portends ill for health sector


Grapes

They contain calcium pyruvate a substance that occurs naturally and is made in your body during digestion and metabolism. A study done by the university of Pittsburgh found out that obese women lost 48% more fat when following a calorie restricted diet with supplemental calcium pyruvate.


Caraway seeds

See Also: Five main reasons why you should eat apples

They help to get rid of gas; they are effective at reducing gas and bloating because they are a powerful digestive aid. They help eliminate gas due to their carbamate properties.


Green tea

It has the main components of Polyphenol Epigallocatechin Gallate which has thermogenic properties to help increase fat oxidation. Green tea is also loaded with powerful antioxidants which help decrease inflammation and fight off disease and infection.

See Also: Five major reasons why men should never shave their beard


Omega 3 rich foods

Studies have shown that they keep stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline from peaking, help the body from chronic stress and help prevent increased fat storage.


Onions

They contain quercetin, a powerful flavonoid which improves the immune system and promote cardiovascular health and also fight belly fat.


Dark Chocolate

Studies have indicated that high level of cholesterol in your diet may boost metabolism helping you to burn more calories. It’s found in red grapes, red wine and dark chocolate.


Oranges

Vitamin c helps reduce stress hormone levels and returns the stress hormone cortisol to normal levels after a stressful situation. This reduction in cortisol may help to prevent increased belly-fat storage.


Drinking water

Research has shown that increase in fluid volume in the body may help to promote the breakdown of fat.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



belly fat
health
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
want-to-lose-weight-here-are-nine-nutrients-that-will-totally-shrink-your-belly

Lifestyle

Want to lose weight? Here are nine nutrients that will totally shrink your belly

By Mary Mulinge | Sun 24 Jun 2018 02:53pm

nine-libido-enhancing-foods-you-should-know

Lifestyle

Nine libido enhancing foods you should know

By John Kahera | Sun 24 Jun 2018 01:38pm

husband-to-woman-shot-at-city-park-suffers-loses-after-hotel-razed-down-by-fire

News

Husband to woman shot at City Park suffers loses after hotel razed down by fire

By Fay Ngina | Sun 24 Jun 2018 01:13pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng