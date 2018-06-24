+ Post your Story

Lifestyle
How Kenyan ladies date like peasantry
By Agnes Sikuku | Updated Jun 24, 2018 at 11:38 EAT
Peasantry has a way of sticking unto people as though it's their second skin. It exhibits itself in the mannerisms,attitudes and the way people make their decisions.

In dating, many Kenyan ladies have stuck to dating like peasantry. While there's nothing we can do to change them, there's no harm in pointing those ways.

Peasantry believes that it has to give something to be loved back. It's for this reason that you will find many ladies giving their time by washing their boyfriends clothes, cooking and doing all the cleaning. While those are normal duties a lady does when in marriage, the same cannot be said when it's outside the marriage institution.

Peasantry thinking believes that if they can't cook for a man, then the man can't consider them for marriage. They will therefore spend all their time learning to cook meals that an average man will still find as tasteless as boiled cabbage. Then they will wonder why a man never married them but choose that girl that never cooked for him.

Peasantry accepts house dates. It believes that house dates will portray them as homely and decent women. Most of the Kenyan ladies who date like peasants never insist on a decent date. All a guy needs to say is "si utatembea kwangu nina movies?". Then Peasantry will show up, be exposed to pre-marital labor and spend all the time ransacking the man's house to see if there's another women. They will proceed to leave one of their cheap clothing ati "To Mark territory".

Needless to say the affair may not lead to commitment. Royalty on the other hand, which should not be confused with slay queens or gold diggers, believes in value for their time.They believe that they are enough and all they need to offer in a relationship is them. And that's why royalty wins all the time as peasantry crys foul and wonder what men see in royalty.

