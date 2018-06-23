Woman shocks the internet by drinking dog’s urine, claiming it cured her acne [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY A woman has shocked the world after drinking dog urine claiming it has helped cure her acne The unnamed woman also claims dog wee can cure cancer, but there is no evidence to suggest this is true

There are some pretty bizarre rituals we undertake, all in the name of beauty.



We have little fish nibble at our gnarly, disgusting feet, botulism injected into our faces and smother ourselves in blood - all in the name of soft skin and a youthful glow. ​

But one woman's so-called acne cure has to be one of the most bizarre - and unpalatable - so far.

The unnamed American woman and dog-lover claims drinking her dog's urine helped clear her bad acne.





In a video where she details her theory for why this has worked for her, she says: "Many of you have asked me how I always look so good, how my makeup always looks so perfect, or how I always have this natural glow."

Happy to share her beauty secret, she then collects a cup full of urine from her dog and drinks it.

And there's more.

After seeming to finish the cup, she continues: "Until I first drank my dog's pee, I was depressed, I was sad, and I had bad acne.”





Fair enough, but she then offers some questionable facts about dog urine and its properties, saying:

"Dog pee also has vitamin A in it, vitamin E in it, and it has 10 grams of calcium, and it's also proven to help cure cancer."

While "urotherapy" used to be practised in ancient China, Rome, Greece and Egypt, it's not a practice which health experts today endorse.

Not only that, but no studies have provided sufficient evidence of its efficacy or health benefits.

"It's a bizarre concept," Mr Zaki Almallah, consultant urologist at BMI Priory Hospital in Birmingham tells Marie Claire.

"The kidneys filter the blood and any excess fluid, and salts and minerals are expelled.





"The point of urination is to rid the body of excess. Why would you want to re-absorb that?’ he asks, pertinently.

"The only time it's medically recommended to ingest urine is if you're stranded without food or water for many days."

So whether it's your own or your dog's, it's perhaps best to keep urine off the menu.



