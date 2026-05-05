Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Amnesty accuses IS-linked fighters of eastern DR Congo war crimes

By AFP | May. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Armed people patrol the streets of Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. [AFP]

Amnesty International on Tuesday accused militants in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo linked to the Islamic State group of "rampant" war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group set up by former Ugandan rebels who have since pledged allegiance to IS, is one of the many militias that have terrorised the mineral-rich Congolese east for three decades.

Renowned for their extreme cruelty towards civilians, ADF militants are at large across the provinces of North Kivu in the east and Ituri in the northeast, near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda.

In a report, Amnesty accused the group of kidnappings, keeping forced labourers, recruiting child soldiers and "crimes against women and girls, including forced marriage, forced pregnancy and various other forms of sexual violence".

"These abuses constitute war crimes which the world must not continue to ignore. As part of widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population, they also amount to crimes against humanity," the rights group's secretary-general Agnes Callamard said.

Basing its findings on the testimonies of 71 people collected between October and February, Amnesty said that the ADF attacked civilians to steal vital supplies, including food and medicines, as well as "in retaliation for military operations".

According to the rights group, the ADF uses the women it kidnaps -- who are then forcibly converted to Islam and handed to its militants as sex slaves -- as a way to attract more fighters to its cause.

Seven former hostages abducted last year told Amnesty that their families had to pay ransoms ranging from $100 to $10,000 to buy back their liberty.

And the rights group named the ADF as among the biggest recruiters of child soldiers in the DRC, a country where the use of minors in wartime is widespread.

While the Ugandan army has been deployed in North Kivu and Ituri since 2021 to help the Congolese military fight the ADF, their joint efforts have so far failed to put a stop to the violence. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Amnesty International Eastern DRC Islamic State Group Allied Democratic Forces
.

Latest Stories

Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Rising fuel costs threaten fragile global aviation recovery efforts
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
26 mins ago
Dignity even in death
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
50 mins ago
FKF Crisis: Is CHAN insurance saga just the tip of the iceberg?
Sports
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's diplomatic gaffes as Suluhu puts a new twist
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Smartmatic sues IEBC over Sh500m debt
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Suluhu's crackdown call on Gen Z, rights activists puts Ruto on spot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved