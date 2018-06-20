VIDEO: Kanze Dena addresses the nation for the first time as State House Deputy Spokesperson

SUMMARY Kanze Dena has addressed the nation for the first time since her appointment as the State House Deputy Spokesperson Kanze was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the position on June 5, 2018

Former Citizen TV News anchor Kanze Dena has addressed the nation for the first time since her appointment as the State House Deputy Spokesperson.

Kanze was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the position on June 5, 2018. ​

“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

Speaking in Swahili on Wednesday 20 June, Kanze addressed a number of issues among them, how to achieve President Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda.



Here is Kanze Dena’s speech from the State House;

