+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
VIDEO: Kanze Dena addresses the nation for the first time as State House Deputy Spokesperson
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 20, 2018 at 14:01 EAT
video-kanze-dena-addresses-the-nation-for-the-first-time-as-state-house-deputy-spokesperson
Kanze Dena at the State House
SUMMARY

Kanze Dena has addressed the nation for the first time since her appointment as the State House Deputy Spokesperson

Kanze was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the position on June 5, 2018

Former Citizen TV News anchor Kanze Dena has addressed the nation for the first time since her appointment as the State House Deputy Spokesperson.

Kanze was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the position on June 5, 2018.

 “As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

See Also: PHOTOS: Kenyans get emotional after Kanze Dena sheds tears during her farewell bid party

Speaking in Swahili on Wednesday 20 June, Kanze addressed a number of issues among them, how to achieve President Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda.

Here is Kanze Dena’s speech from the State House;

See Also: Kenyans moved by Lulu Hassan’s emotional message to Kanze Dena after her appointment

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kanze Dena
State House Deputy Spokesperson
first time
speech
state house
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
president-uhuru-appoints-kanze-dena-as-deputy-state-house-spokesperson

News

President Uhuru appoints Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 05 Jun 2018 03:19pm

this-is-the-reason-behind-judiciary-state-house-bad-blood

Politics

This is the reason behind Judiciary-State House bad blood

By Grapevine | Mon 09 Apr 2018 07:48am

More From This Author
video-kanze-dena-addresses-the-nation-for-the-first-time-as-state-house-deputy-spokesperson

News

VIDEO: Kanze Dena addresses the nation for the first time as State House Deputy Spokesperson

By Fay Ngina | Wed 20 Jun 2018 02:01pm

my-husband-raped-me

Lifestyle

My husband raped me

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 20 Jun 2018 01:13pm

photos-big-pin-collapses-in-office-after-minor-cardiac-arrest

Entertainment

PHOTOS: Big Pin collapses in office after minor cardiac arrest

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Jun 2018 12:52pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng